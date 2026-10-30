5 Spicy Friends-To-Lovers Books Nobody Wants This Fans Will Swoon Over

The central love story of Nobody Wants This may be the star-crossed pairing between “hot rabbi” Noah and sex podcaster Joanne, but in Season 3, a new fling enters the chat. And friends-to-lovers fans... this one’s for you.

Brought into each other’s orbit by their respective siblings’ relationship, Morgan and Sasha have spent several seasons developing their own special friendship — one defined by playful banter that even they’re rarely sure is friendly or flirty. (As Morgan told Sasha in Season 1, “Stop saying that it’s not weird when we both know that it kind of is.”)

In the latest entry, they finally hook up, and while fans might debate the specifics of their fling, there’s no denying that the friends-to-lovers trope brings a special kind of buzz. That built-in intimacy can lend itself to sweet, humorous repartee — there’s no need to play brooding or aloof when you know someone that well.

Need some more? Here are seven spicy friends-to-lovers books that echo the playful passion and relationship conundrums of Nobody Wants This.

The Roommate Risk by Talia Hibbert

After sharing a passionate night in college, Jasmine and Rahul decide to be just friends. Best friends. But seven years later, a plumbing emergency forces them into close proximity — leaving them to reckon with feelings that never really went away.

Funny Feelings by Tarah DeWitt

Stand-up comedian Farley is best friends with her manager, Meyer. When a career opportunity prompts them to begin a fake relationship, their closeness takes on a new (and deliciously passionate) form.

When Javi Dumped Mari by Mia Sosa

Though he’s had feelings for her since college, Javi’s insecurities lead him to believe his best friend Mari is unattainable. By the time he feels worthy of her, Mari’s engaged — and he’ll have to make his feelings known before she says “I do” in a countdown to the altar sweetly reminiscent of My Best Friend’s Wedding.

Hook, Line, and Sinker by Tessa Bailey

Much like Morgan in Nobody Wants This, Hannah meets Fox through her sister’s relationship, and the two become good friends. But when actor Hannah moves to Fox’s coastal town to shoot a movie, they discover a romantic tension that’s too reel to ignore.

Romancing Mister Bridgerton by Julia Quinn

There’s a Bridgerton book for every trope, and friends-to-lovers is executed beautifully in Romancing Mister Bridgerton. Penelope has long nursed a crush on her family friend, Colin, and while their union brings some obstacles to work out (including Pen’s secret gig as the ton’s juiciest gossip), all those years of pining have some seriously steamy payoff.