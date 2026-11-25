Winter may be upon us, but the holidays have always brought a kind of heat (and not just from the fireplace). Whether it’s the winky banter of “Baby It’s Cold Outside” or the irresistible chemistry of The Holiday, some of the season’s most beloved pop culture is about getting a little flirty. And why not?

If you’re dreaming of a steamy romance set at Christmastime, options abound — and there’s no better time of year to curl up with a good book. From festive getaways to a passionate encounter with a figure from Yuletide folklore, here are five spicy holiday romance books to gift yourself this season.

Window Shopping by Tessa Bailey

Trying to move on from a rocky past, Stella finds work designing the holiday window display for a New York City department store. Complicating her fresh start is a sizzling crush on her new boss, Aiden, who will do just about anything to make her happy.

Royal Holiday by Jasmine Guillory

Along for her daughter’s work trip in London, Vivian discovers a surprising connection with royal secretary Malcolm, forcing them to consider whether their festive fling has staying power beyond the holidays.

What’s a Girl Gotta Do to Get on the Naughty List? by Kimberly Lemming

Prefer your holiday spice with a side of cheeky romantasy? This novella follows Daphne, a woman who embarks on a steamy fling with Krampus — as in, the horned Christmas demon — when he tracks her down from his naughty list one Christmas Eve.

Kiss Her Once for Me by Alison Cochrun

A year after meeting her dream girl turned sour, Ellie agrees to a marriage of convenience with her work landlord Andrew in this story partially inspired by While You Were Sleeping. When trying to sell their romance to his family over Christmas, Ellie learns that her long-lost fling is Andrew’s sister, Jack, for whom she still has some very real, complicated feelings.

A Novel Christmas by Charity Shané

In this delightful holiday rom-com about writing holiday rom-coms, novelist Saira retreats to a festive small town to research for her next novel. Though she’s not exactly thrilled by her publisher’s assignment, Saira finds unexpected inspiration in her new neighbor, Dorian, a volunteer firefighter who sets her heart ablaze.