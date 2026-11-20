Grab some popcorn, your comfiest Woody Harrelson-inspired PJs, and a Katniss Everdeen braid tutorial from 2012. It’s time to return to The Hunger Games.

In theaters now, Sunrise on the Reaping is the long-awaited prequel chronicling Haymitch Abernathy’s experience in the Hunger Games as a boy — his hopes, fears, and story of love and loss set 24 years before he’d mentor Katniss on her own revolutionary journey.

If all the buzz has you feeling nostalgic for the first days you devoured Suzanne Collins’ YA page-turners, you’re not alone. (Personally, The Hunger Games was the first time I ever stayed up all night reading a book. Then I would listen to “My Heart Will Go On” on repeat and just think about Katniss and Peeta.) For many readers, dystopian novels provided an early entry point into big conversations about fascism, inequality, and resistance. And of course, there’s no age limit on the resonance of Collins’ books — but if you want to keep exploring those themes in other settings and stories, options abound.

From deadly competitions to thoughtful slices of life set against bleak worlds, here are five books with thought-provoking themes similar to The Hunger Games for adults.

The King Must Die by Mary Renault

Collins has cited the Greek myth of Theseus and the Minotaur as a thematic influence when imagining the world of The Hunger Games, specifically The King Must Die, in which Theseus and a group of young tributes are forced to perform a deadly “bull dance” to entertain wealthy Cretan audiences.

Never Let Me Go by Kazuo Ishiguro

Kathy and her boarding-school friends live like normal children until they’re let in on a grim reality. They are clones specifically engineered to donate their organs as young adults — as many as they can give until the operation where they quietly “complete,” or die.

Chain Gang All Stars by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah

As part of the Criminal Action Penal Entertainment or CAPE, incarcerated people duel for their lives in modern gladiator matches. But as seen through the romantic relationship of teammates Thurwar and Staxxx, the fight for freedom is far from fair in this world of for-profit prison entertainment.

The Long Walk by Stephen King

One hundred boys enter an annual walking contest for the chance to fulfill their greatest wish — and the rules are deadly simple. Walk at four miles per hour, with no breaks to sleep, eat, or even use the bathroom. Anyone who slows down will be killed. The last man standing wins, but at what cost?

Land of Milk and Honey by C Pam Zhang

Looking for a dystopian story that’s a little less death match-y? After a mysterious smog blocks the sun, crops fail around the world. Against this bleak, famished landscape, a young chef — our unnamed narrator — finds miraculous work at a private mountaintop community where food still flourishes, and the world’s very future is on the table.