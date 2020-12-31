Congratulations are in order for Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash, who got engaged on Christmas Eve! With their honest social media posts and hilarious on-screen chemistry, the pair have become one of the most-loved celebrity couples in British showbiz. Actor and presenter Swash popped the question the day before Christmas, and his new fiancé and fellow TV personality Solomon soon took to Instagram to share the happy news with her 3.9million audience. Following Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's engagement, we take a look at the most adorable moments in their relationship so far.

2010 – They first meet

The couple originally met on the set of I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here in 2010, when Solomon was crowned queen of the jungle. Meanwhile Swash, who had won the competition in 2008, was presenting the reality series’ ITV2 spin-off show, I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! Now!. Solomon was in a relationship at the time, and so the pair became good friends. Swash later admitted he'd fancied Solomon back then, but it wasn't the right time.

2015 – Is There A Spark?

Solomon and Swash got closer while presenting alongside each other in the 'Extra Camp', for I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! Now! At the time, they hadn’t confirmed or denied any rumours of a relationship, rather fuelled interest with a picture that Swash shared on the beach, sunbathing "With the beautiful Stacey Solomon".

January 2016 – The Romance Officially Begins

Rumours of the pair’s relationship stepped up a notch when they were seen out together in Essex in early 2016. Later that month, the couple confirmed their relationship, with Solomon telling the Mirror: “It’s going really well... We’re having fun, spending time together and getting to know each other.”

March 2016 – Their First Public Appearance

Solomon and Swash made no secret of their relationship once it had been confirmed, and made their first public appearance at a gala screening of Game of Thrones in March 2016. Solomon posted a picture to her Instagram of the pair on the red carpet, writing “#happy 💙😁”.

August 2016 – Some Serious Chats

The couple seemed to be serious about their relationship, even from the early days. In August 2016, Solomon revealed on Loose Women that she and Swash had already discussed having children together. Joe added: “I think definitely babies, that's a good idea.”

October 2016 – A Fake Proposal

Appearing on an episode of Celebrity Juice together in October 2016, host Keith Lemon made Swash 'fake propose’ to Solomon. She later took to Instagram to share a picture of them both, thanking Lemon for giving her “a day of non stop phone calls from family and friends and press”, all mistakenly congratulating Solomon on her faux engagement.

November 2016 – Couple's That Work Together...

In November 2016, it was announced that Solomon would be joining Swash in the line up to present the I'm A Celeb spin-off show, along with Vicky Pattison and Chris Ramsey.

July 2017 – He's The One

In July 2017, Solomon let on that she was seriously considering marriage with Swash. In an interview with Closer, she said: “He is such a brilliant dad, which sells it to me the most – he has a great moral compass, and a really good heart.”

“We are really serious about each other, so we want to do things slowly. I can see myself walking down the aisle with Joe – he really is 'The One',” she added.

August 2017 – Wedding Dress Daydreams

A month later, Solomon stirred up rumours of an engagement while trying on dresses at Suzanne Neville. Solomon was searching for something to wear to an event, but ended up trying on a few wedding dresses, posting a video to Instagram, with a caption saying she got “carried away”.

December 2017 – Their First Christmas

The couple spent their first Christmas together, along with Solomon’s two sons from previous relationships, Zachary and Leighton. Solomon shared a sweet picture of the couple with the two boys on Instagram to wish her followers a Merry Christmas.

October 2018 – Moving In Together

The couple marked the next big milestone in their relationship by moving in together. Solomon shared a picture of herself and Swash with her two sons, writing: “Finally all in and ready to start afresh together.”

January 2019 – A Ring From Poundland

Early in 2019, Solomon joked that she didn’t need a fancy ring for Swash to pop the question; the singer said she would say yes to a proposal from him, even if it was with a ring from Poundland.

February 2019 – Having A Baby

The couple took to instagram to share that they were expecting their first child together in February 2019. Swash posted a series of pictures of Solomon asleep, with the caption: “Have been driving myself mad thinking that she's bored senseless of me and can't stand to be awake for longer than 10 minutes of my company... So you can imagine my delight to find out that she still loves me and my company very much she's just been growing a baby.” Solomon shared a picture of her ultrasound scan, with the caption: “Every time I go to write anything I sob so... what he said @realjoeswashy 💜”.

May 2019 – New Parents

The actor and TV personality announced the arrival of their baby son, Rex, a little earlier than expected, in May 2019. Writing on both his and Solomon’s Instagram accounts, he said the couple were “overwhelmed, overjoyed and apprehensive of what’s to come.”

November 2019 – Marriage Rumours Fly

The couple sparked rumours that they had tied the knot in secret, as they shared pictures from a family holiday on the beach in the Maldives.

December 24, 2020 – The Engagement

After years of hints, Swash finally popped the question on Christmas Eve 2020. Taking Solomon on a walk that they often go on with the children, things looked a little different this time. Swash had organised for the trees to be decked out in white flowers, before getting down on one knee to ask Solomon to marry him. She of course said yes.