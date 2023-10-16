Stacy Reveals The Emotional Moment Cut From Her Love Is Blind Journey

Going into the Love Is Blind Season 5 finale, Stacy Snyder and Izzy Zapata were one of two remaining couples headed to the altar — but as viewers have come to know very well, Love Is Blind weddings don’t always end in “I do.”

The days leading up to the nuptials saw some tension, from a tumultuous encounter with Izzy’s pod ex, Johnie Maraist, to a disagreement over Izzy’s financial situation.

On their wedding day, Stacy was still ambivalent. “I feel one way one second, a different way the next,” she told her dad before walking down the aisle. At the altar, she called Izzy her “rock,” and reiterated her feelings for him. “I’ve never not loved you,” she said. “There’s no one else in this world that I would do it with other than you.”

However, after Izzy said “I do,” Stacy couldn’t say the same. “I feel like there’s a lot of things that we need,” she said. “And more than anything, we need time. We haven’t had time.”

Izzy said he understood, and the pair even kissed at the altar. But later, he expressed concerns that he and Stacy weren’t on the same page. Soon after, the couple officially broke up, as revealed during the Love Is Blind reunion on Oct. 15.

Today, Stacy explains to Bustle where she and Izzy stand after their breakup, and she reveals an emotional moment from their wedding that didn’t make the cut.

Stacy & Izzy’s Bond Is Still Strong

Netflix

At the highly anticipated Oct. 15 reunion, Stacy and Izzy revealed they were still in each other’s lives as friends. They talk “every day,” Stacy tells Bustle, “because we’re the only two people who were there in every scenario together.”

While Stacy says that things between them are still “complicated,” she couldn’t imagine watching their relationship unfold on-screen without Izzy’s friendship. “If we had left and had animosity and never talked to each other again, I would be struggling,” she says. “I don’t even know if I would’ve gone to reunion, just for the fear of having to go through all of that.”

What Fans Didn’t See...

Looking back on her Love Is Blind journey, Stacy reveals that fans didn’t see the moments when she and Izzy opened up about deeper topics, like religion, family values, and abandonment issues.

For example, Stacy says her dad often being away from home made it “harder for [her] to be affectionate” later in life. Even though she struggled to feel close to her dad, she was touched by his words at the wedding. “I’ve never heard him say that he’s proud of me,” she explains. “I will never forget walking down the aisle; as soon as those doors opened, he was like, ‘I’m proud of you.’”

Rebecca Brenneman/Netflix

Stacy adds, “For me, that’s what I got to walk away with, and you don’t see it [in the show]. But it would have brought a lot more light to the connection that Izzy and I shared — and the connection that my family had with him, too.”

Beyond Stacy’s Love (Is Blind) Life

So, what else has Stacy been up to after Love Is Blind? For starters, she opened her own business, The Closet Audit, which offers services like closet cleanses, moving, and styling, per the official website.

It’s a career move that tracks with Stacy’s time on Love Is Blind, too. As she showed Izzy around her home, she revealed that she had a *system* when it came to her closet. “I am very, very organized, especially with my closet, my clothes, my shoes,” Stacy said. “You don’t want to mess with that.”

As Stacy revealed during the reunion, she was seeing someone new and is keeping any dating updates private for now. But she tells Bustle that she’s also been busy getting her life “back on track” after filming, traveling to see friends and family, and, yes, working on her house.

“Homeownership is something you can’t prepare yourself for,” she says. “I was like, this is going to be so cool, like HGTV. And now I’m like, no! Why isn’t this working? Why is the toilet broken again?”

Additional reporting by Brad Witter.