In case you’d forgotten that Stanley Tucci and John Krasinski are related, the brothers-in-law gifted fans a festive holiday reminder. In a Thanksgiving Day Instagram post, Tucci shared an image of himself conversing with the Office vet, captioning it, “HAPPY THANKSGIVING FROM MY FAMILY TO YOURS.” In the post’s second slide, the actor, who’s married to Felicity Blunt, also attached a viral TikTok video from August in which career coach Alexa Shoen shared how remembering the pair’s familial connection helps her relieve stress.

“Sometimes when I’m stressed out about the weight of the world, I can calm myself down by remembering that John Krasinski is married to Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, on the set of Devil Wears Prada, met Emily Blunt’s sister, and now they are married,” Shoen explained of the “American sons-in-law in the Blunt family.” She then went further into her “deepest meditative practice,” imagining various holiday scenarios, such as the men wearing paper hats on Boxing Day or shaking hands “while carrying a side dish they were bringing into a Thanksgiving dinner somewhere in America.”

After Tucci obliged with a glimpse into the Tucci-Krasinski-Blunts’ 2021 celebration, Shoen excitedly expressed her gratitude in the post’s comments section: “OH MY GOD I CAN’T BREATHE, MY UPDATED MEDITATION NOW INCLUDES THE FACT THAT YOU ALL SIT AROUND ON THANKSGIVING AND *WATCH* THIS TIKTOK. Happy TGives to you and yours, Tucci. It’s an honor to make your acquaintance in this way. Hot damn.”

As Shoen described, Tucci met Felicity, an English literary agent, after befriending her sister on the set of 2006’s The Devil Wears Prada. (He played an art director, while Emily played the harsh senior assistant of a major fashion magazine editor.) Emily explained on Late Night with Seth Meyers in 2018 that she “just loved him so much” that he was at their wedding, where he met Felicity. Or, as she also put it, he “wormed his way into the family.” Tucci and Felicity wed in 2012 and are now parents to son Matteo Oliver, 6, and daughter Emilia Giovanna, 3. Meanwhile, Krasinski and Blunt met when they crossed paths in a Los Angeles restaurant, as she told Meyers. They went on to get married in a July 2010 ceremony at George Clooney’s Lake Como estate and now share daughters Hazel, 7, and Violet, 5.

This isn’t the first time the famous in-laws have shared their joint holiday celebrations. Tucci’s December 2020 family Christmas Cosmo video tutorial, for example, included cameos from his costumed brother and sisters-in-law acting as Santa’s (cocktail-loving) elf helpers. Earlier that year, the The Tucci Table author also mixed up a “quarantini” on an April episode of Krasinski’s web series.

The cocktails at their holiday gatherings must be top-notch, in addition to the company.