Stassi Schroeder & Beau Clark's First Child Has A Very Sentimental Name

It’s a baby girl for Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder and husband Beau Clark. The two welcomed daughter Hartford Charlie Rose Clark into the world on Thursday, Jan. 7, according to the couple's rep. Baby Hartford, who weighed at 7 lbs., 3 oz., and 19 inches long upon her arrival, also has a sentimental moniker. Her middle names, Charlie and Rose, take after Beau's father and Stassi's grandmother, respectively.

"We truly cannot begin to describe the happiness and joy we are feeling at this moment," the couple said in a joint statement to People. "It's something that you hear from all new parents right after birth, but something magical happens. We are feeling so blessed and grateful to have a beautiful and most importantly, healthy baby girl."

The couple is particularly grateful for their healthy baby girl because, in October, they learned that their daughter had a hole in her heart. "We discovered she has a hole in her heart and it was the worst week of our lives waiting to find out just how serious it was," Stassi wrote on her Instagram Story, per Page Six. Thankfully, doctors soon told her and Beau that "it's incredibly small & should heal on its own," but she shared that it was a difficult situation nonetheless.

Stassi and Beau announced their pregnancy news on Instagram in June 2020. The reality TV star shared a snapshot of herself cradling her stomach while Beau held up a pink onesie with "#OOTD" on it. "We're having a baby girl," Stassi captioned the post. During an appearance on the Vanderpump Rules After Show, she revealed that she planned to start a family with Beau early on in their relationship, even before they got engaged.

"I know Beau is my person and the man I want to be with and I want to have a family with, and I'm not going to sit around and wait for him to propose to me for me to do the things that I want to do with him," she said at the time. The couple were originally planning to tie the knot in Rome in October but were forced to postpone the ceremony due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Instead, Stassi and Beau got married on Oct. 7 — their original wedding day — in a casual backyard ceremony, surrounded by just a few of their loved ones.

"Today would've been our wedding day. We went and did it anyway," she wrote on Instagram alongside a video from the wedding, which ended with Beau kissing Stassi's baby bump. "I am so proud to be your wife, [Beau]." The former reality star also noted that she and Beau are hoping to celebrate their first anniversary with a larger ceremony in Italy in 2021.

