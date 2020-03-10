At this point, it's a certified fact that Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark are the cutest couple (sometimes the only cute couple) on Vanderpump Rules. And after the couple got engaged in 2019, the only thing left is for Stassi and Beau to get married — and the only question is when. It turns out, a wedding date has already been set, and it's not too far away.

As reported by US Weekly, Stassi and Beau are set to wed in Rome, Italy in October. And luckily for fans, their nuptials will be featured on the show — assuming it gets renewed for another season. However, it's not just the prospect of cancelation that looms over their wedding. The coronavirus outbreak in Italy might make Stassi and Beau rethink things.

While they still plan to get married in Rome as of now, co-stars Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval told US Weekly that the ongoing health crisis in Italy, one of the countries hit hardest by the coronavirus, is on the couple's minds. "It could change any day," Schwartz said in an article published on March 3. "As of now, they’re so excited. They’re still gushing, but it’s on their radar. They’re well aware of what’s going on.” Since that interview, however, Italy has been put on lockdown due to rising cases of COVID-19.

Sandoval sent his well wishes to the couple as they deal with the difficulties of planning a wedding of TV, with the threat of coronavirus now in the mix. "I wish I could help out, but I know it’s how it is. It’s kind of something you got to just want do on your own and handle on your own,” he said. “Plus, getting a camera crew out there, like people in Italy, don’t really respond well to filming a reality show, you know? Plus, with the coronavirus and everything, it’s just [tough].”

Bravo/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Stassi and Beau decided to get married in Italy because the country holds special meaning to them. Beau spent part of his childhood there, and holds dual citizenship in the U.S. and Italy, and one of their first vacations as a couple was to Rome. So their Italian wedding, should it actually happen, will bring their relationship full circle. They also wanted an excuse to have a smaller, intimate wedding without too many people, so a destination wedding felt fitting.

"We knew we couldn’t have our wedding in L.A.," Stassi revealed in a wedding blog for Glamour. "We would hurt too many people’s feelings! People could say, 'Why wasn’t I invited? I live right down the street!' So that’s one reason we settled on a destination wedding in Italy." Hopefully the health crisis will be over by October, so they can get married in Italy in peace.

