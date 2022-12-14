Stephen "tWitch" Boss Dead At 40: Ellen DeGeneres Pays Tribute

Trigger Warning: This piece contains mentions of suicide.

On Wednesday morning, Dec. 14, People reported that longtime The Ellen Degeneres Show DJ Stephen “Twitch” Boss died by suicide. Among the celebrities who mourned the loss of the 40-year-old artist was his friend and former colleague. On Twitter, DeGeneres wrote, “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”

More to come...

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741. You can also reach out to the Trans Lifeline at 877-565-8860 or the Trevor Lifeline at 1-866-488-7386, or to your local suicide crisis center.