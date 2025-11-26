Once upon a time, you couldn’t scroll your TikTok FYP without hearing the familiar tune: “Chrissy wake up! I don’t like this. Chrissy wake up! Hey, hello...”

The sheer virality of @schmoyoho’s handiwork — a remix of the disturbing Stranger Things scene in which Eddie Munson discovers his classmate’s Vecna-d body — was a testament to viewers’ love for the tender-hearted rocker. And even three years later, many wonder whether Joseph Quinn might reprise his role for the show’s fifth and final season.

Eddie Munson’s Stranger Things Future

There is one little obstacle that might complicate Eddie Munson’s return in Stranger Things 5... he died. But while his musical sacrifice and fatal encounter with a swarm of Demobats seemed pretty final, fans still have plenty of theories about how he could resurface — even if just in vision form. After all, stranger things have happened on this show.

Quinn, for his part, has generally left the door open in interviews. Last year, when Entertainment Tonight’s Rachel Smith told him she had a “feeling that we might see Eddie again,” he responded: “Do you? You have a feeling? Huh. I might have that feeling too... or maybe I don’t. Who knows? I don’t know.”

Netflix

When Extra wondered about a potential return at this year’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps premiere, Quinn was similarly open-minded. “There’s always a chance for anything, isn’t there, really? Nothing’s impossible,” he said.

Putting Rumors To Rest

So, what say the Stranger Things powers that be? In a recent chat with Empire, Matt Duffer — who created the series with his brother, Ross — weighed in on casting rumors. “I love that Joe Quinn is toying with people! But no, he’s dead.”

Duffer went on to explain that even if Eddie weren’t dead, it would have been tricky to coordinate a return. “Joe is so busy anyway, that everyone should know he's not coming back. He’s shot like five movies since! When the hell has he got time to come and shoot Stranger Things? No, sadly, RIP. He’s fully under that ground.”

Netflix

So, there you go: Eddie Munson won’t return for Stranger Things. But then again... would the Duffer brothers really admit if he were? Spoiler-averse actors and creators aren’t above a little white lie to protect the element of surprise — see: Andrew Garfield’s insistence that he wasn’t going to be in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Of course, if you’re still holding out hope, you’ll have to tune in throughout Stranger Things 5’s extended rollout culminating in the series finale on Dec. 31.