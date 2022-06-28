Just in case you haven’t been counting down the seconds, Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 is days away — and on July 1, we’ll finally find out which of our Hawkins faves survive (and don’t survive) Vecna’s grip on the town. If you’re an optimist, it’s certainly possible that all of your comfort characters make it out alive, à la Max and her epic “Running Up That Hill” moment. If you’re a realist, though... there’s reason to be worried.

“I would be concerned about the characters going into Volume 2, for sure,” co-showrunner Ross Duffer told Variety. “I hope that that is sort of the sense, because it is a darker season and the kids are no longer kids. So everybody is in danger. And there’s sort of an ominous feeling that things might not go well.” Yes, the core characters have generally fared OK this far — but as Matt Duffer pointed out in another interview with the magazine, “As we’re moving into endgame territory ... a lot more is on the table than has been in the past.” He also confirmed that yes, there will be a body count by the end of Volume 2.

The Stranger Things characters definitely sense that danger themselves, of course — as Robin tells Steve in the Volume 2 trailer, “I have this terrible feeling it might not work out for us this time.” And fans have the terrible feeling, too. Viewers are taking to Twitter to share their concerns about who will and who won’t survive in Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2.

Steve Harrington

Many fans are worried about a certain beloved babysitter, in particular. Steve Harrington may be a pro at keeping his young charges safe from supernatural threats — but can he save himself? Executive producer Shawn Levy once told TVLine that he would walk off this show if the fan favorite doesn’t survive. Wonderful! But that was back in 2018, and he did clarify that Steve was only safe “for now,” i.e., two seasons ago.

Eddie Munson

The lovable head of the Hellfire Club is also on many fans’ please, please, leave-them-alone list. Even though he’s a newcomer, Eddie Munson made an impact! Listen to @schmoyoho’s TikTok hit “Chrissy Wake Up” (it’s simply too catchy) while you peruse fans’ reasons for why Eddie needs to make it through Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2.

Robin Buckley

Despite Robin’s concerns about her own future, several viewers took to Twitter to explain why she has to survive Season 4. One big reason? Love! As Maya Hawke herself told BuzzFeed in 2019, she would “love to see [Robin] have a girlfriend.”

The Kids

Many fans seem to feel pretty confident about the younger Stranger Things kids surviving Season 4 — and the actors themselves have a positive outlook, too. As Sadie Sink told Variety, she has “zero idea where they’re going with anything,” re: upcoming plots, but “will be excited to read those scripts!”

For many fans, the prospect of anyone passing away in Volume 2 is just too much to handle. Fortunately (or unfortunately?), we’ll know either way very soon.