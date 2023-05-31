We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Branded team.

The long-awaited final installment of the Indiana Jones franchise, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is almost here, starring Harrison Ford as the legendary hero archaeologist. Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, and Shaunette Renée Wilson are just a few names in the star-studded cast, which will grace the big screen when the film opens in theaters on June 30. Until then, Disney+ has a little surprise in store: the streaming platform has added the entire Indiana Jones collection to its lineup, giving fans the opportunity to rewatch their favorite Indy adventures.

As of May 31, Disney+ users can watch Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Streaming the classics is the perfect adventure for all kinds of fans — whether they’re new to the franchise or lifelong Indiana Jones devotees. Check out the teaser below for a quick recap of the four legendary films. (Warning: it might reignite your irrational childhood fear of quicksand!)

