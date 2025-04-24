The odds are in our favor. A new Hunger Games movie is on the horizon, which was announced before author Suzanne Collins even finished her latest book in the franchise, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, which dropped in March.

“Suzanne Collins is a master storyteller and our creative north star,” Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson said in June 2024, when the new novel and film were both confirmed. “We couldn't be more fortunate than to be guided and trusted by a collaborator whose talent and imagination are so consistently brilliant."

Sunrise on the Reaping dives into the journey of Haymitch Abernathy, Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark’s mentor in the original books, making it the second prequel in the Hunger Games universe. The new book follows The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which tells President Snow’s origin story, detailing his childhood, connection to the Hunger Games, and how he came to power.

Only a month after Sunrise was published, production is starting to ramp up, with casting being confirmed ahead of a planned summer 2025 filming start. Read on for everything to know about the Sunrise On The Reaping movie, including the release date, cast announcements, and more.

Sunrise On The Reaping Cast & Crew

On April 23, Lionsgate announced the first Sunrise on the Reaping castings on the official Hunger Games social media platforms. Joseph Zada will play the lead role of young Haymitch Abernathy, taking the reins from Woody Harrelson.

Hugh Stewart

Whitney Peak, who starred as Zoya on Max’s Gossip Girl reboot in 2021, has been cast as Haymitch’s love interest Lenore Dove Baird, the descendant of Lucy Gray (played by Rachel Zegler in the film) from the first prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

“After auditioning hundreds of gifted performers from around the world, these two stood out — not just for their talent, but for the emotional truth they brought to these iconic roles,” Erin Westerman, co-president of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said in a statement. “Haymitch has always been a fan favorite, and his origin story is one of the most anticipated in the franchise.”

The next day, it was announced that Mckenna Grace will take on the role of Maysilee Donner, one of Haymitch’s fellow District 12 tributes.

Robby Klein/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Francis Lawrence, who has directed every film except the first movie within the Hunger Games franchise, will once again return to helm Sunrise on the Reaping. Billy Ray, the screenwriter behind the original 2012 film, is returning to write the script.

Sunrise On The Reaping Plot

Sunrise On The Reaping is set 24 years before the original Hunger Games book and tells Haymitch’s story before, during, and after the 50th Hunger Games, outlining how he became Katniss and Peeta’s drunken yet lovable mentor. This includes his relationship with his girlfriend, Lenore Dove, which was never mentioned in the original books.

These Games marked the second Quarter Quell and featured twice the number of participants, meaning Haymitch was one of four tributes who were selected to represent District 12. He is joined in the Games by “a young friend who’s like a sister to him, a compulsive oddsmaker and the most uppity girl in town,” as teased in the book’s synopsis.

Sunrise On The Reaping Release Date

The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping is scheduled to premiere in theaters on November 24, 2026, just a year and a half after the novel was published. This marks the fastest turnaround to date between the book and its accompanying film within the franchise.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.