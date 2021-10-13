Celebrity

Succession Season 3 Red Carpet Premiere: Cousin Greg’s Eating Habits & More Moments

Jeremy Strong hints at the future of his character Kendall Roy’s rap career.

By Emlyn Travis

It was a Roy family reunion at HBO’s Succession Season 3 red carpet premiere. Ahead of the new season’s Oct. 17 release, the cast met up in New York City on Oct. 12. Here are 7 standout moments from the red carpet event.

1. Cousin Greg’s Budget

Nicholas Braun told Variety that Cousin Greg’s eating habits have widely improved since the first season of the show and that California Pizza Kitchen is no longer one of his regular haunts because Greg’s budget has grown.

