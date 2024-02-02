The much-anticipated Suits spinoff, Suits L.A., is officially in development.

As per People, NBCUniversal has green-lit a pilot for the series that will be overseen by Suits creator Aaron Korsh. While it’s unclear if any of the original cast will star in the spinoff, it has been confirmed that Suits L.A. is set within the same universe.

The spinoff will center on the former federal prosecutor Ted Black, who represents the most powerful clients in Los Angeles.

The cast of Suits. Nigel Parry/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images.

“His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career,” a synopsis of the series reads. “Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives.”

Directed by Victoria Mahoney, Suits L.A. is set to begin production in March 2024 in Vancouver, Canada.

“It’s So Fun & Happy”

Details of the forthcoming Suits spinoff first emerged in Nov. 2023, when the president of Universal International Studios and UCP, Beatrice Springborn, teased that Suits L.A. is “so fun and happy.”

“We are working on it right now,” Springborn revealed, promising that the new show will have “the same energy and good-looking people that the original did.”

The original Suits cast. Robert Ascroft/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images.

Some of the original Suits cast have expressed interest in reprising their roles in the spinoff, including Patrick J. Adams, who played Mike Ross in the hit legal drama.

“If we got the phone call, if I got the phone call, I'm ready to suit up again,” Adams told Entertainment Tonight in Jan. 2024. “I love the show, I love the character. And I loved working with all these people.”

Suits Streaming Surge

Suits ran for nine seasons between 2011 and 2019 and follows college dropout Mike Ross (J. Adams) as he secures a job with one of New York City’s top attorneys, Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht).

The series, which also starred Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane, broke streaming records four years after its finale in 2023, becoming the most-viewed acquired streaming title on Netflix, earning 3 billion viewing minutes during its first week on the platform.