Suits Fans Spot Major Parallels Between Meghan Markle & Rachel Zane

Despite wrapping up for good in 2019, the hit legal drama Suits has enjoyed a second wave of popularity over the summer of 2023. After being made available on both Netflix and Peacock, the show quickly stormed to the top of the Nielsen streaming charts, with roughly 18 billion minutes of the series viewed throughout July. As fans continue to stream their way through the show’s nine seasons, many have spotted some striking similarities between Meghan Markle and her Suits character Rachel Zane.

Originally airing between 2011 and 2019, the series follows the story of college dropout Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), who lands a job with Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht), one of New York City’s top attorneys. As mentioned, Markle stars as Rachel Zane, the daughter of a hugely successful NYC lawyer who goes on to excel in her own legal career.

Watching the series for the first time, many viewers have been paying close attention to any parallels between the Duchess of Sussex and Zane, including one fan on Twitter, who highlighted a scene in which Markle’s character appears intrigued by a “witty and British” potential love interest who also “has a title.”

Meanwhile, another fan also pointed to another “eerie” similarity between the Duchess and Zane, writing: “Meghan Markle’s character falls in love with a man whose parents died in a car accident when he was a child.”

In another fan screengrab, the character of Harvey Specter utters the line “I don't give a s*** if it’s the queen of England,” unknowingly referencing Markle’s grandmother-in-law to be, the late Queen Elizabeth II.

As mentioned, the Duchess of Sussex portrayed the character of Rachel Zane until the show’s seventh season in 2018 — the same year she married Prince Harry and became a working member of the British royal family.