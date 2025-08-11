In The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, Jenny Han isn’t only feeding fans of her novel trilogy of the same name — the peach scene, swoon! — but is seemingly tapping into other literary yearners, too.

Specifically, several fans think they caught a nod to The Great Gatsby in the show’s Aug. 6 episode. As the series finale looms, the apparent Easter egg could have confusing implications for Belly and Conrad’s fate. Here’s the latest #Bonrad theory, explained.

Conrad’s “Green Light” Era

In the episode “Last Dance,” Conrad accompanies Belly as she runs errands for her upcoming wedding to Jeremiah. Despite the occasion, it’s a dreamy outing that fuels some of the series’ most romantic moments so far. As Conrad narrates in devastating voiceover, “For a second, I forgot it’s not me who’s marrying her.”

After Belly and Conrad end the day with a homemade dinner, Jeremiah arrives at Cousins. As he and Belly admire Fourth of July fireworks over the water, Conrad watches them from the house, and several viewers noticed that a reflection from the colorful display seemed reminiscent of The Great Gatsby. In the book, Gatsby gazes longingly at the green light from Daisy Buchanan’s dock: a symbol of hope and his longtime pining for her.

Prime Video

One user on TikTok pointed out that F. Scott Fitzgerald’s novel has been referenced on the show before, including when Aunt Julia called Susannah a “little Daisy Buchanan” in Season 2. And a commenter noted that Belly’s bra in an earlier scene was emblazoned with daisies.

But what does it all mean? While the Gatsby connection cements Conrad as a D1 yearner, it comes with some baggage. After all, as several fans pointed out, Gatsby and Daisy aren’t endgame in the classic novel.

A Potential Way Forward

While it’s unlikely that TSITP will end with Conrad meeting Gatsby’s fate — dying while still hopelessly pining for his long-lost love — the Easter egg does complicate things for Bonrad shippers.

But as several commenters explained, it doesn’t need to be quite so literal. As one fan put it, the scene could simply represent that: “If he doesn’t have Daisy, everything else he has means nothing.”

“Just like how Conrad hasn’t loved another since Belly, [he’s] still yearning and reaching out to feel close to her,” another wrote.

One commenter theorized that Conrad’s green light is about “being attached to the idea” of someone and “not the person they are,” adding that Belly needs to “find herself” before she and Conrad can properly reunite.