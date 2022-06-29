Superman & Lois Season 3 Will Introduce A Complicated New Supervillain

With the Parasite Twins trying to pull off a maniacal plan and the Man of Steel making his epic return, the Superman & Lois Season 2 finale finds Smallville in all sorts of chaos. “We kind of went crazy with the spectacle,” executive producer and showrunner Todd Helbing recently told TV Guide of The CW’s superhero series’ action-packed final two episodes. Actor David Ramsey’s John Diggle even returns for the June 28 “Waiting for Superman” finale in a scene that will “tee up our big bad for Season 3,” Helbing further revealed.

Yes, Superman & Lois Season 3 is already a go, as The CW announced an early renewal in March. In this iteration of the series, the titular superhero and journalist also face “one of their greatest challenges ever — being working parents in today's society,” per the network’s description. “We have a lot of huge Superman fans on this writing staff who can really go into some deep dives, so that’s really what we try to do,” Helbing explained in a recent DC Comics interview. “We try to connect things from the comic books in a unique, new way and make them feel fresh, so that after eighty years of Superman, it’s a show that people want to watch because it feels like something new.”

As he and his team look to the future of the series, here’s everything to know about Superman & Lois Season 3 so far.

Superman & Lois Season 3 Cast

Though the network has yet to announce which actors will return, Season 2’s main Superman & Lois cast included: Tyler Hoechlin (Clark Kent/Superman), Elizabeth Tulloch (Lois Lane), Jordan Elsass (Jonathan Kent), Alexander Garfin (Jordan Kent), Erik Valdez (Kyle Cushing), Inde Navarrette (Sarah Cushing), Wolé Parks (John Henry Irons), Sofia Hasmik (Chrissy Beppo), Tayler Buck (Natalie Irons), Dylan Walsh (Ret. General Sam Lane), and Emmanuelle Chriqui (Lana Lang Cushing).

Pulling double duty as Lana’s villainous Bizarro World doppelgänger Lana-Rho in Season 2 also marked an opportunity for Chriqui to perform stunts. And she even sought advice from Hoechlin on his “effortless” look when he needs to shoot lasers out of his eyes. “Unfortunately, when I was training for the Bizarro episode, I dislocated my shoulder,” the actor, whose character also recently learned Clark’s Superman secret, told TVLine in May. “My stunt double ended up having to do a lot of what I was supposed to do, and she made me look like a badass.” She seemed content leaving any future stunts to the professionals.

Superman & Lois Season 3 Plot

Heading into the Superman & Lois Season 2 finale, the conflict involving Bizarro World and Ally Allston (Rya Kihlstedt) was poised to reach its climax as Superman remained powerless. Teasing a destructive merging of Earth and the Bizarro World, the season’s fifteenth episode will surely be emotional for the protagonists while setting up the show’s next chapter. The network’s official episode synopsis also previewed that Chrissy Beppo, with the authorization of the Department of Defense, will tell the Smallville residents that “not only is the merging of planets real, it is happening.”

Regardless of what transpires, don’t expect Jordan and Sarah to be together in Season 3. “It’s like a lot of teenage relationships — you sort of go in and out,” Helbing added in his DC Comics interview. “There are times you’re really intense and then times when things sort of fizzle out. I think Jordan will always love Sarah, and I think Sarah will have a special place in her heart for Jordan. But right now, moving forward, they’re probably not going to be together. We’ll see if they get back together or not eventually, but for now, probably not.”

Meanwhile, the showrunner is “sure there will be something coming up in Season 3 that throws a monkey wrench in” the peace within the Lane family. “With Superman, you’re going to see how Season 3 unfolds and how (our new villain) complicates his life, as well as John Henry and Nat’s life,” he added. “All that should feel as a piece thematically,” he said.

Superman & Lois Season 3 Premiere Date

The CW announced that Superman & Lois Season 3 will return for the 2023 midseason, though a specific date is forthcoming. The previous two seasons landed in January and February, so expect a similar timeline for the next installment. TVLine reported on June 24 that Arrowverse vet Tom Cavanagh, who plays Eobard Thawne, aka the Reverse-Flash, will return to direct the Season 3 premiere. “I’m super excited to play with the fancy technical tools they have over there,” he said. “With the anamorphic lenses, my God, you’re making a wide-screen movie all the time over there.”

This post will be updated as more Superman & Lois Season 3 details become available.