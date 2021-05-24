The CW’s new DC show Superman & Lois got off to such a great start for the network that The CW renewed it for Season 2 just a week after Season 1 premiered. According to Deadline, it’s one of the fastest renewals for any CW show. Previously, The Flash was renewed just two weeks after its 2014 premiere, and now that show’s been going strong for seven seasons. Part of why the network was so quick to greenlight a second season was because the Superman & Lois premiere gave the network its best primetime night since 2019, per Deadline. It quickly racked up nearly 3 million viewers with people watching it live and in the days that followed.

“The phenomenal multiplatform debut of Superman & Lois, which delivered for us in a big way on both a linear and streaming basis, is a testament to the creativity, hard work and dedication of the talented people who worked tirelessly in front of and behind the camera, especially in this challenging environment,” Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and CEO of The CW Network said in a statement to Deadline.

DC shows have historically been strong performers for The CW, and Superman & Lois comes at familiar characters in a fresh way. It follows Clark Kent and Lois Lane as they move back to Smallville with their teenage sons. “The core of the show is rooted in this family and their struggles,” Elizabeth Tulloch, who plays Lois, told Entertainment Weekly. “You want it to be kind of grittier. You want it to feel grounded, and you want to really believe that what they’re going through, other people can go through too.”

Now those gritty family struggles and superhero antics will continue for another batch of episodes. Here’s what we already know about Superman & Lois Season 2.

The Superman & Lois Season 2 Premiere Date

Bettina Strauss/The CW

There’s no confirmed premiere date yet for Superman & Lois Season 2. However, we can look to Season 1’s schedule for clues. Season 1 started filming in October 2020 and is scheduled to continue through June 2021. The show premiered in February 2021, so it’s possible that Season 2 will follow suit and debut in February 2022. Or, perhaps The CW will move it to be a fall show, like how The Flash usually starts in October every year. That would be the ideal scenario with fans, who would only have to go a few months without new episodes.

The Season 2 Trailer

There’s no trailer for the second season yet, but watch this space.

The Season 2 Cast

The core Superman & Lois cast is likely to remain the same, with Tyler Hoechlin playing Clark Kent/Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch playing Lois, and Alex Garfin and Jordan Elsass playing their children Jordan and Jonathan Kent. It’s also possible that Season 2 will see some familiar characters from other DC series in the CW stable. Showrunner Todd Helbing told TV Line that he wanted to do a Batwoman crossover this season, but filming during COVID made that impossible. But he’s hopeful that Season 2 may be able to include more Arrowverse crossovers.

“We’ll see how this all pans out for next season. We don’t know what’s going to change [in Vancouver, where the show shoots] or not,” Helbing said. “We’re going to figure out what makes sense for our shows and for the others. We’ll see what we can do and what we can’t do, and then we’ll make our decisions based on that.”

Fans better keep those fingers crossed!