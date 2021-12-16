After airing for 40 seasons (and nearly 20 years), the popular reality series Survivor reevaluated some of the core tenets and practices of its competition after the COVID-19 pandemic and the racial unrest of summer 2020. Although a number of the changes implemented in Season 41 received mixed responses from Survivor fans, it appears as though some of them are here to stay as CBS gears up for Survivor Season 42.

Filming for the season started in mid-May 2021, and in November, CBS announced that Season 42 of the series would premiere March 9 — which means that after the long wait between Seasons 40 and 41, fans will only have to wait another few months to meet the newest group of castaways competing for $1 million.

Survivor Season 42 Theme & Location

One of the most significant — and most controversial — changes that Survivor implemented in Season 41 was to eliminate the themes that had come to influence the direction of each season. In recent years, the themes of each Survivor season would typically either impact the casting choices or gameplay arrangement. “In birthing a new era of Survivor,” host Jeff Probst explained during an interview with Parade in August, “we are letting go, for now at least, of casting themes or seasons built around a specific twist.” Probst added, “The new players and the gameplay will define each season, much like a Super Bowl or any other regular sporting event.”

Ever since Season 33, which aired in 2016, Survivor has been filming in the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji and plans to return to the island’s gorgeous landscapes for the upcoming season. Similar to the previous season, Survivor Season 42 is rumored to have filmed in Fiji for 26 days — notably shorter than the 39 days that it took to film a season of the series in pre-pandemic times.

Survivor Season 42 Cast

CBS has not yet released the list of castaways for Survivor Season 42, but we will be updating this article as more information becomes available. However, we can be certain that the upcoming season will follow the new CBS mandate that at least 50% of the cast/contestants on any of its reality series will be BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and people of color). As was made clear as Season 41 aired in fall 2021, this initiative has already led to CBS recruiting a significantly more diverse group of contestants than on the typical Survivor season.

Survivor Season 42 Premiere Date & Trailer

In November 2021, CBS announced that Survivor Season 42 would be premiering on March 9, 2022. Similar to the previous seasons, Season 42 will begin with a two-hour premiere episode, during which it is likely that two contestants will be voted off, and then will switch to one-hour episodes for the remainder of the season.