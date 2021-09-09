Books

3 Of Susanna Clarke’s Best Books, Including Her Women’s Prize Winning Piranesi

These are the books to read if you want to get to know the author.

Susanna Clarke wins the Women's Prize for Fiction award 2021 for her book Piranesi at Bedford Square...
Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images
By Aisha Rimi

There was some stiff competition at this year’s Women’s Prize for Fiction, with a considerably strong shortlist including Brit Bennett’s New York Times bestseller The Vanishing Half, Patricia Lockwood’s debut novel No One is Talking About This, and Yaa Gyasi’s raw and intimate novel Transcendent Kingdom. But it was Susanna Clarke who took the prize home, winning with her second novel, Piranesi.

Upon announcing the winner, Women’s Prize Chair of Judges and Booker-winning novelist Bernardine Evaristo described Piranesi as “a truly original, unexpected flight of fancy which melds genres and challenges preconceptions about what books should be.”

The novel comes 17 years after Clarke’s debut. Due to chronic illness, writing Piranesi took the author longer than she expected. In an emotional speech at the awards ceremony, Clarke told the audience: “As some of you will know, Piranesi was nurtured, written, and publicised during a long illness. It is the book that I never thought I would get to write – I never thought I’d be well enough. So this feels doubly extraordinary; I’m doubly honoured to be here. And my hope is that my standing here tonight will encourage other women who are incapacitated by long illness.”

Alongside her second novel, Clarke has also published numerous short stories, including one collection of her works. And if you’re interested to get to know the writer, but aren’t sure where to start, here are three Clarke’s works you can get started with.

Piranesi
If you want to get to know Clarke’s writing style, it’s worth diving right into her award-winning fantasy novel Piranesi. Published in September 2020, it is a story of isolation, which is aptly fitting for the climate in which it was released (the UK entered a country-wide lockdown six months earlier). Following a main character who shares his name with the title of the book, Piranesi tells the story of a man trapped in a mysterious mansion. With his daily note-taking (the style through which the book is written), he’s able to keep a record of his surroundings. Soon, however, messages scratched out in chalk begin to appear on the walls. Who are they from and what do they want? Could they be a friend or are they bad news? Sharing the house with one other living person referred to as “the Other”, Piranesi works with them to uncover a hidden secret within the house.

