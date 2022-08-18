Issa Rae’s reality series, Sweet Life, wraps Season 2 on August 18, closing the book (for now) on the lives, loves, ambitions, and legacies of Black 20-somethings in Los Angeles. A big question circling the show is its renewal, and fans have a right to be concerned about its future. Sweet Life: Los Angeles belongs to HBO Max, which will merge with Discovery+. While no official announcements have been made about the fate of HBO Max’s original series, speculation points to many reality shows getting canceled before the two streamers form into one service platform.

Despite the show’s unknown future, Issa Rae hopped on an opportunity to promote the show, with help from Nope star Keke Palmer. Per Deadline, Palmer took to Twitter to express her obsession with the show’s second season, tweeting, “Sweet Life is giving me everything I need. I done binged season one and almost all of season two in just two days. I need more.” Rae responded, “Y’all heard her?! Catch up on #SweetLifeonMax before the final 3 episodes on Thursday!”

Sweet Life could, in fact, find new life under the combined streaming service. After all, Season 1 aired in August 2021, but it wasn’t renewed until two months later, in October. So, it may take a month or two to learn if Season 3 gets the green light. Here’s everything to know about a potential third season of Sweet Life: Los Angeles so far.

HBO Max

Sweet Life Season 3 Premiere Date

If Sweet Life: Los Angeles does get a renewal, fans will likely see Season 3 no later than next summer. Season 1 released its episodes in four separate batches in 2021: two in August and two in September. The second season spread its episodes across three installments, all of which premiered in August 2022. With production patterns as our guide, it’s a safe bet to assume that the next season of Sweet Life — should it happen — will debut around August 2023.

Sweet Life Season 3 Cast

Unlike some reality shows with a rotating cast list from season to season, Sweet Life: Los Angeles has kept things recurrent over its first two seasons. The cast includes Amanda Scott, Briana Jones, Cheryl Des Vignes, Jerrold Smith II, Jordan Bentley, P'Jae Compton, Tylynn Burns, Rebecca Magett, Rob Lee, and Jaylenn Hart. Barring any significant changes, expect the same 10 familiar faces to be back, gracing our screens as long-time friends going through their quarter-life crises. There’s always room for cast expansion, but for the time being, a potential Season 3 will likely feature the same group of friends.

This post will be updated as more information about Sweet Life: Los Angeles Season 3 is available.