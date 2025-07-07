Carrie Bradshaw and her boyfriend are on thin ice — or rather, shattered glass. So far, the third season of And Just Like That... has followed Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Aidan (John Corbett) as they navigate how to stay together amid the wild five-year ultimatum that he gave her in the Season 2 finale.

Naturally, they just couldn’t stay away from each other. So far, Aidan has made surprise visits to Carrie’s Gramercy Park home, and she’s flown to Virginia to visit his family, which has led to some bumps in the road — and some broken glass. This has led some observant Reddit fans to speculate about their fate, with one viewer predicting that their breakup will play out in a very metaphorical way.

The Broken Glass Theory

Throughout the first half of AJLT Season 3, Carrie has emphasized two particular things within her home: the glass dining table she found on 1stDibs, which she thought represented her and Aidan’s relationship, and the unique glass window that Aidan accidentally shattered when he was throwing rocks at her window, completely fumbling his surprise romantic gesture.

Aidan became oddly preoccupied with fixing the glass window, which is later explained in the episode when he admits to cheating on Carrie with his ex-wife, Kathy. Carrie takes this bombshell very well, saying she “understood” how he’d end up in that situation. In fact, she thought they were allowed to be with others during their five-year “break,” meaning they needed to re-establish their boundaries.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

All things considered, Carrie and Aidan ended his surprise visit on a positive note, but some fans think she’ll eventually hit a breaking point — both literally and figuratively. One fan thinks Carrie will eventually get fed up with their relationship and let it out by breaking the dining table, perhaps to symbolize an actual breakup.

“She’ll experience anger to contrast her overall nonchalant demeanor so far this season in regards to her relationship with Aidan,” the fan wrote, noting how Carrie was more calm and collected than most people would’ve been after finding out that Aidan had slept with his ex-wife.

The Cafe Argument

The main evidence fueling the theory that Carrie and Aidan will break up before the end of Season 3 is in production photos of Parker and Corbett. In September, the duo were spotted filming in front of a West Village cafe and appeared to be having a heated conversation in character.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Of course, this scene could get cut or have a different context altogether. But these photos are a strong indication that Carrie and Aidan’s relationship will only get tenser later this season, resulting in a potential split and Carrie breaking her table, as fans predict.