While several Grey’s Anatomy stars are leaving the long-running medical drama in its 21st (!!) season, at least one familiar face is returning to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. But last time she was here, it was still Seattle Grace.

That’s right: Dr. Sydney Heron will appear on Grey’s Anatomy Season 21, Deadline announced on Aug. 15. Liv and Maddie alum Kali Rocha will reprise her role for three episodes, per the outlet, which adds that her return might follow a “record-long gap” for the show. Indeed, it’s even longer than the distance between the first and second appearances of Skyler Shaye, who played Meredith’s first-ever patient, Katie Bryce, and returned 11 years later.

Throwback (TGI)Thursday

To recap, Sydney first appeared in Season 2. She was a fourth-year resident filling in during Dr. Bailey’s maternity leave. Her cheery, upbeat demeanor was a big change for the “dark and twisty” MAGIC interns, and they didn’t take to the new leadership right away, but she later revealed she’s had her share of challenges.

In Season 3, as Izzie returned to work following Denny’s death, Sydney served as her peer counselor. She opened up to Izzie about losing a young patient during her first year, and the vulnerable moment seemed to help Izzie on her grief journey.

In Season 4, she introduced herself to Derek — who was on a break with Meredith — and the pair went on several dates. It was but a blip in the course of Grey’s Anatomy’s 400+ episodes, but it’s surprising to remember that it did happen. A lovelorn Meredith described the pair’s connection as like in the movies, “when the handsome but sensitive football player kisses the awkward, freaky girl in front of the whole school.”

They weren’t a love match, though. Sydney told Derek she was “a lot of woman” who brought a bunch to the table. “And I’m looking for a man who can do the same, a man who can meet my needs. All my needs,” she said in Season 4’s “Forever Young” episode. “I just don’t think you’re ready.”

The empowered exchange might make Sydney one of Derek’s best (if briefest) exes.

A Look Ahead

So, what does Sydney have planned for Season 21? Hopefully, her history with Derek and Izzie leads to a nostalgic mention of one of those beloved Grey’s characters.

Otherwise, not too much about Sydney’s role has been teased yet. But at the D23 Disney fan event, showrunner Meg Marinis said the latest installment will follow up on the Season 20 cliffhanger, which saw Catherine Fox fire several of the hospital’s leading surgeons. “We have doctors who do not have jobs, and we pick up pretty close to where we ended after the finale, and we’re gonna see how and if those doctors get their jobs back,” Marinis said, via Screen Rant.

Perhaps Sydney can step in to fill one of their jobs? Fans will find out soon, as Grey’s Anatomy returns on Sept. 26.