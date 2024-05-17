Another Grey's Anatomy Star Is Reportedly Leaving The Show

Grey's Anatomy is losing another cast member ahead of Season 21. As per Deadline, Midori Francis, who has played medical intern Mika Yasuda for the past two seasons, will reportedly depart the long-running medical drama after Series 20.

Sources claim Francis’ decision to leave the show was “amicable” and she is hoping to pursue new opportunities. The actor is also said to be negotiating a brief return in the forthcoming Season 21 to tie a bow on her character’s story.

The show’s latest departure follows reports that Jake Borelli, who plays favorite character Levi Schmitt, is leaving Grey’s Anatomy after seven seasons. Like Francis, Deadline reports that Borelli might appear in a few episodes next season to wrap up Levi’s story arc.

Borelli joined the ABC drama in Season 14 in a recurring role. By Season 16, he was bumped to the main cast, and his character was an integral part of an LGBTQ+ storyline when Levi began a relationship with Dr. Nico Kim (Alex Landi) — the first gay male character featured in the drama.

ABC announced in April 2024 that Grey’s Anatomy will return for Season 21, continuing its reign as the longest-running primetime medical drama in TV history.

Midori Francis in Grey’s Anatomy. Liliane Lathan/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Despite reports of multiple cast departures, Disney TV Group President, Craig Erwich, insists that Grey’s, which began airing in 2005, is in “great shape.”

“We just celebrated the 20th season of Grey’s, which makes it the longest-running medical drama on television,” he said, per Deadline. “I think the show is creatively firing on all cylinders and continues to be extraordinarily popular — if not the most popular show in terms of past seasons.”

Grey’s Is Making History

Series creator, Shonda Rhimes, recently echoed Erwich’s confidence in the show. “The loyalty and love of Grey’s Anatomy fans has propelled us into a historic 21st season, and I could not be more grateful,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

As for what keeps Grey’s Anatomy going strong, Rhimes credits the talents of her fellow showrunner. “Meg Marinis’ storytelling is a gift that continues to keep the show vibrant, compelling, and alive,” she continued. “I can’t wait to see what she has in store for next season.”