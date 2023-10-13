The Great British Baking Show (aka, The Great British Bake Off in the UK) is back — and this time, one of its bakers is making history. As the BBC points out, 27-year-old Tasha Stones is the first deaf contestant to test her skills on the beloved competition series.

She’s accompanied by a British Sign Language interpreter, Daryl, who was introduced alongside the hosts in Week 1. “Seeing him up at the front and feeling fully part of the show was a really special moment,” Tasha said.

In her first few weeks on the latest season, which premiered Sept. 29 on Netflix, Tasha has made quite the impression, scoring Star Baker two weeks in a row for both Biscuit Week and Bread Week.

The first win “meant the world,” Tasha wrote on Instagram. The second? Well, that one was icing on the cake — er, bread. “Blowing my mind that I’m posting this for the second time in a row.. oh my GOSH,” she told her followers, who celebrated the moment with her.

Despite Tasha’s success on the show, she only applied at the last minute despite her manager “badgering” her to fill out the application after every episode last season, she told Channel 4, per Radio Times.

“When I had the Zoom call to tell me I was one of the 12, I cried!” she shared, adding that Daryl was a “mess” right alongside her.

Mark Bourdillon

Below, learn more about Tasha’s work, social media, and her delicious creations that date back nearly a decade.

Tasha’s Job

Despite their seriously skilled creations, Great British Baking Show contestants are amateur bakers — and Tasha’s day job is working as a participation officer in Bristol, England. Specifically, her intro package states that she works at a children’s charity.

Before that, she was a ski instructor in Japan. Clearly, baking is just one of her many talents!

Tasha’s Instagram

Tasha’s Instagram documents the path that led her to the Great British Baking Show — and even though baking isn’t her primary job, she’s been practicing it for quite a while. “At secondary school, she made cakes for her friends and was soon encouraged by her food technology teacher to develop her skills as a hobby,” her show bio states.

Tasha’s first cake post is, indeed, a cake for someone’s 18th birthday back in 2014. The confections continued from there, including an Easter egg cake and a festive dessert of mice playing in the snow.

@tasha_f_stones/Instagram

She also recently made an impressive Arsenal-themed birthday cake for a loved one. So, while her earliest accolades on the show may be for biscuits and bread, she’s more than capable of crafting a celebratory masterpiece.

Tasha’s bio notes her love of travel, and her Instagram also confirms that — displaying snaps from trips to Greece, Kyrgyzstan, France, and beyond.