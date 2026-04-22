Cue the Mormon choir — the status of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is no longer in question. The Hulu series is set to resume production on Season 5 after Hulu halted filming in the midst of star Taylor Frankie Paul and her ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen’s domestic violence investigation. However, it’s a little unclear whether Taylor will return.

On April 22, People reported that cameras will start rolling once again, but Taylor wouldn’t film for the rest of Season 5. However, she responded to the report on Instagram, seemingly denying that she won’t return. “Interesting, that’s not the call I got,” she commented on the outlet’s post.

On the contrary, TMZ stated that Taylor will be filming at some point, but not immediately when Season 5 resumes production, which may happen as early as this week. The cast and crew are reportedly “supportive of Taylor” and will welcome her back to Mormon Wives “when she’s ready.”

According to a source, “Taylor’s priority remains her kids and family” following the leak of footage from her and Dakota’s 2023 incident, which was covered on the series premiere of Mormon Wives and led to her arrest. As a result, ABC pulled her season of The Bachelorette just days before the planned premiere.

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Both outlets also report that Dakota will not return for filming (more proof that DadTok is over).

The Season 5 announcement comes after prosecutors announced that they will not be pressing charges against Taylor in the investigation involving her and Dakota, which reportedly stemmed from an incident in February. The two made domestic violence accusations against each other and were both granted temporary restraining orders. Their case is still ongoing, with a court date set for April 30.

After it was announced that Taylor wouldn’t face charges, she responded in an emotional Instagram post on April 19.

“We have a road ahead but regardless I’m forever freed from a certain living hell I couldn’t find my way out of,” she wrote in part. “We’re working on eating, movement, rest, and retraining the nervous system. I’ll be sharing the process, because if my worst is shared better bet I’ll share the rebuilding too.”