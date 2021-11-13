Just over three years after making their relationship Instagram official, Taylor Lautner proposed to girlfriend Taylor “Tay” Dome on Thursday, Nov. 11. “And just like that, all of my wishes came true,” the Twilight alum captioned his engagement announcement on Instagram, two days later. Lautner’s post contained two photos of him on bended knee — surrounded by red roses, candles, a lit fireplace, and his last name in neon lights — as his new fiancée appeared unable to quell her glee.

Dome, a registered nurse and social media influencer, also shared a proposal photo on Instagram on Saturday, Nov. 13, calling Lautner her “absolute best friend,” adding, “I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU.” The actor commented on her post, writing that “the feeling is mutual.”

Both of their posts’ comments sections were quickly filled with congratulatory messages from family and friends. “Oh my goodness! This makes me want to cry! Wow!! Congrats to you both,” Lautner’s Twilight co-star Nikki Reed wrote with a loudly crying face emoji and a red heart. Meanwhile, Lautner’s sister, Makena Moore, excitedly added multiple comments under both posts, noting that her “best friends are getting MARRIED!!!!!” and that she’s “FINALLY GETTING A SISTER!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” Other commenters included Mean Girls star Jonathan Bennett and former NFL player Shawne Merriman.

In a statement to E!, Ring Concierge founder Nicole Wegman revealed that Lautner proposed with a custom-designed sparkler featuring an oval-cut diamond, set in a platinum whisper-thin pave with a hidden halo below the main diamond. “The hidden halo Taylor added under the oval is a fun, feminine detail that you can only see when viewing the ring from the side,” Wegman explained.

The couple went public with their relationship in 2018 when they wore matching Space Jam-inspired Halloween costumes. Since then, Lautner — who famously dated another Taylor in 2009 — has made no secret of his love for Dome in various social media photos and tributes. While celebrating Dome’s March birthday, for example, the Scream Queens actor wrote, “Happy Birthday to this human from another planet. You are the most amazing soul I’ve ever had the honor of knowing. I strive to be more like you every day. This is going to be your best year yet and I can’t wait to experience it with you. Love, boy Tay”

Meanwhile, Dome has been just as open about her love for Lautner. Captioning a silly and sweet photo of the two of them in December, she wrote, “I undoubtedly have the best boyfriend ever.” There’s no word on their wedding plans yet, but she can look forward to subbing in the word “husband” in the future.

Congratulations to the happy couple.