Spoilers ahead for Love is Blind Season 5. Taylor Rue admits she was dating for the wrong reasons before joining Love Is Blind Season 5.

“I was on the dating apps, Bumble, Tinder, Hinge, whatever, and I was looking at their height and the way they looked. That’s literally what I based everything off of,” the 26-year-old kindergarten teacher explains to Bustle. “So when this opportunity came up, I thought it was just the neatest thing to fall in love with someone based on who they are.”

Taylor quickly found that someone in Jared “JP” Pierce, a 32-year-old firefighter. The first of three Season 5 couples to get engaged in the pods, Taylor and JP began to lose their connection after meeting face to face. Without a wall separating them, JP struggled to make conversation and accused his new fiancée of seeming “fake” because she was wearing makeup and false eyelashes when they met for the first time.

During their “honeymoon” trip to Mexico, Taylor called off their engagement in Episode 6 after her interactions with JP became “so uncomfortable, so forced.” The Houston native told him, “You’re not the person I fell in love with.”

“I had this gut feeling, like I just knew in my heart something was off, and I did not want to go through with it unless I was 100% in it,” she says of her decision to leave the show early.

“All the things that go into an engagement and marriage — even if that’s just living with somebody or the dress shopping — it’s so sacred. I only want to do that with one person, and I want to do it with the right person,” Taylor continues. “And when I’m done, I’m done.”

After wrapping filming around March 2022, Taylor says she’s “talked to JP a few times” but hasn’t seen him in person.

“He reached out to me right after, but I was not ready at all. I need[ed] to heal myself, so I took time to do that,” she adds. “Then I reached out to him, but our timing never worked out to meet up.”

Reflecting on her Love is Blind journey, Taylor has “no regrets,” but in hindsight, there is one thing she might have handled differently. “I made a decision to be with JP and kind of shut the other guys out maybe a little bit too early,” she explains.

A year and a half later, Taylor says she’s dating again, though she’s keeping the details private for now. On Instagram, she’s recently described herself as “beaming” and wrote that her “serotonin levels are off the chart,” so life seems good either way.