Taylor Swift Approves Of This “Elizabeth Taylor”-BSB Mashup

The Life of a Showgirl keeps on giving. After record-breaking success starting on Day 1, Taylor Swift’s latest album isn’t done making headlines. Her track “Elizabeth Taylor” recently inspired a viral pop crossover between her and the Backstreet Boys that led to a bonding moment for her and band member AJ McLean.

A Taylor-Approved Remix

On Oct. 20, McLean posted a mashup of Swift’s “Elizabeth Taylor” and BSB’s “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back).” The remix was originally posted by Lydia Getachew (aka DJ LydGiggs) on Oct. 10, and it started making the rounds on social media almost immediately. In an Instagram reel that inspired McLean, podcaster Justin Hill rises from a bed and begins dancing, under the text, “Me being resurrected by this mashup.” McLean followed Hill’s example, captioning his post, “Come on now you know one of us had to! @taylorswift !”

He wasn’t the only one given new life by the creation. Swift saw McLean’s video and was ecstatic. “OH HI AJ OH MY GOD,” she wrote in the video’s comments.

Getachew was similarly in awe after her role in it all. Sharing a screenshot of McLean’s video and Swift’s response on TikTok, she wrote, “You guys…….i’m speechless.” In her caption, she added, “I’m shaking as I type - the queen has entered the chat!! She’s heard the mashup.”

Past Interactions

The bonding moment between McLean and Swift isn’t their first. The two have crossed paths multiple times over the years, and McLean shared how kind the pop star has been to his kids during a May 2024 appearance on the Getting Grilled with Curtis Stone podcast.

“She’s met my oldest three times,” he said. “And the last time she met her, she remembered her name, which, that, as a dad alone, catapulted her into the stratosphere for me.”

He also spoke about how much he and his family adore Swift in March 2019 while revealing his then-current playlist to Us Weekly. After putting “Delicate” on the list, he said, “My family loves Taylor, she’s the go-to for dance parties with my girls. We got to see her live recently and had the greatest time.”

Another great moment between Swift and the Backstreet Boys came when the band posted a mini mashup of their song “The Call” and Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” in September 2017. The video cuts back and forth between the two songs’ music videos, making it look like McLean and Swift are speaking to each other. After Swift delivers the line, “Why? ’Cause she’s dead,” it ends with a hilarious shot of the Backstreet Boys screaming in surprise.

More remixes, please.