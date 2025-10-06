Another day, another way for Taylor Swift to make history. On Oct. 3, the singer released her long-awaited 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, and after one day alone, it’s already breaking records that even Swift herself has never hit before.

With The Life of a Showgirl, Swift is on track to top the album charts, singles charts, and even the box office thanks to her Official Release Party of a Showgirl screenings, becoming one of the few artists in history to do so. And while Swift won’t have her final first-week sales numbers until next week, she’s already made history in multiple ways with just one day of sales and streams.

In fact, Swift might have a chance at breaking Adele’s record for the largest sales week in modern history if Showgirl keeps up the momentum it built on album release day. Here’s every record that Swift has broken (so far).

Best First Sales Day In Modern History

Swift sold an astounding 2.7 million copies of The Life of a Showgirl on its release date of Oct. 3, not including any streaming data, according to Billboard. Not only did she easily clinch the best sales day in modern history, but she also achieved the second-highest domestic album sales week in just one day, bested only by Adele’s 25, which sold 3.4 million copies in its first week back in 2015.

Spotify’s Most-Streamed Album In One Day

Taylor Swift/Mert & Marcus

Just 11 hours after Swift dropped the album, The Life of a Showgirl became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day this year. This record should’ve been predicted, given that Showgirl is also the platform’s most pre-saved album of all time, logging 6 million pre-saves before Oct. 3. Swift broke the same records at Apple Music and Amazon Music, proving her grip on the music industry.

“The Fate Of Ophelia” Has A New Fate

Along with The Life of a Showgirl making Spotify history, Swift’s lead single, “The Fate of Ophelia,” broke a record of its own, becoming the most-streamed song in a single day in Spotify history. “Ophelia” also broke the same record at Apple Music, showing that she has a new hit on her hands.

Highest Vinyl Sales Of All Time

With Swift’s astounding sales comes yet another record. As part of her total, The Life of a Showgirl sold 1.2 million copies on vinyl, becoming the most vinyl copies sold in one week. Hilariously, Swift broke the record she set when The Tortured Poets Department sold 859,000 copies on vinyl during its first week in April 2024.