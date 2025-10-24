Even Taylor Swift’s a fangirl. Earlier this week, the Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean posted a video on Instagram, mashing up the ’90s boy band classic “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” with Swift’s “Elizabeth Taylor” from her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl. And everyone, including the singer herself, went nuts.

“OH HI AJ OH MY GOD,” Swift commented under the post.

But the fun wasn’t over. In true icon fashion, Backstreet Boys teammate Nick Carter joined in by making up a dance to McLean’s mashup.

“EVERYBODY’s gotta love this mashup! We know we do @TaylorSwift 🫶,” he captioned the video.

Swift was apparently locked in on these updates because she left another comment under Carter’s video, expressing the sheer glee that only a true fan could feel.

“OH THE SQUEAL I JUST SQUEALT,” she commented.

Carter showed Swift some love by posting the screenshot of the comment on his Instagram Story.

The Max Martin Connection

“Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” was released in 1997 and has become one of the most recognizable pop songs of the decade. It was co-written by Max Martin, who also produced “Elizabeth Taylor” and the entirety of her The Life of a Showgirl record alongside Swift.

Swift broke several records with her new album since its release on Oct. 3. Most notably, she set the modern-day record for first-week sales, selling 4 million units and surpassing Adele’s record.