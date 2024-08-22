Taylor Swift has addressed the canceled Eras Tour dates in Vienna, Austria, that were called off due to a terrorist plot.

In a statement posted to Instagram on Aug. 21, Swift wrote that concluding the European leg of the Eras Tour at London’s Wembley Stadium was a “rollercoaster of emotions,” and explained why she remained silent on the canceled Vienna shows until now.

“Having our Vienna shows canceled was devastating. The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many people had planned on coming to those shows,” she wrote. “I was also so grateful to the authorities because thanks to them, we were grieving concerts and not lives.”

Addressing criticism of not speaking out sooner, she added, “Let me be very clear: I am not going to speak about something publicly if I think doing so might provoke those who would want to harm the fans. In cases like this one, ‘silence’ is actually showing restraint, and waiting to express yourself at a time when it’s right to.

Swift concluded by making clear that her priority was finishing the European tour safely, writing, “It is with great relief that I can say we did that.”

Taylor Swift performing at London’s Wembley Stadium. Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Foiled Eras Tour Terror Plot

Swift was scheduled to perform three shows at the Ernst-Happel Stadium in Vienna between Aug. 8-10. It was confirmed by the singer’s official fan account, Taylor Nation, that the concerts had been canceled. Swift’s website also confirmed the canceled dates, stating that all tickets would be refunded.

On Aug. 7, Vienna police held a press conference, announcing that two suspects had undertaken “concrete preparatory measures” for a terrorist attack and had been arrested. “From the current standpoint of the investigation we assume that the target of the attack were events in the Vienna region,” they said. Two days later, authorities confirmed a third arrest had been made.

Swift continued her Eras Tour after the foiled terrorist attack, concluding the European leg on Aug. 20 in London — where she made history, again. After wrapping up the concert, the singer officially became the first solo artist to play eight shows at Wembley Stadium in a single tour, breaking Michael Jackson’s 1988 record.

“You just made me the first solo artist to ever play Wembley eight times in a single tour,” Swift said to the crowd. “We will never, ever be able to thank you enough for it.”