Taylor Swift is taking us back to the Eras Tour — at least that’s what some sleuthing Swifties think. Since she wrapped up her tour in December, fans have (impatiently) awaited her next move, which most believed would be the final “Taylor’s Version” re-recordings for 2017’s Reputation and her 2006 self-titled debut. But things aren’t always that simple in Swift’s world.

For over a year, some fans have speculated that the singer was filming for a potential Eras Tour documentary. This chatter didn’t quiet down after she released her Eras Tour concert film in October 2023, as it didn’t include any behind-the-scenes moments or insights into the rehearsal process. In addition, fans spotted Swift gathering more footage during the 2024 shows.

Over three months after the Eras Tour ended, Swifties now think the rumored documentary will be announced at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 17. Read on for the theory.

Why Taylor May Announce The Doc

Swift is receiving the “Tour of the Century” award at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards to honor the Eras Tour’s record-breaking success. As part of the celebration, the televised ceremony will premiere an exclusive performance from the opening night of the Eras Tour on March 17, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona, as first reported by People.

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Naturally, this unexpected treat has Swifties thinking it’s a tease for an upcoming project, and the long-rumored Eras Tour documentary is the most natural fit. The award show falls exactly two years after the opening night of the Eras Tour, which would be a fitting time to announce the doc, and Swift loves using numerology to plan her big reveals.

While it’s unknown whether Swift will attend the ceremony and accept the award in person, that’s not necessarily required to announce the documentary. Since her honor is known in advance, she can pre-record an acceptance speech to introduce her performance and reveal the doc. Some Swifties have even conceptualized announcement methods.

One fan account speculated that the show will air Swift’s performance of her debut single “Tim McGraw,” which was one of the “Secret Songs” on opening night. “At the end it says ‘Let’s go back to the beginning…’ and it’s Taylor in 2022 telling her team she’s planning on doing an eras tour,” they wrote. “Then the date for the Eras Tour doc is released on screen.”

No matter what happens on March 17, at least something is happening.