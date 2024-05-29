Taylor Swift's life path number, explained.

If you were to associate Taylor Swift with a number, it would probably be the number 13, right? The singer-songwriter is well-known for her affinity for this numeral, and it’s become an important piece of the artist’s lore within the Swiftie fanbase.

In 2009, the singer shared some background with Jay Leno about why 13 is her lucky number: “I was born on the 13th. I turned 13 on Friday the 13th. My first album went gold in 13 weeks. Also, my first song that ever went number one had a 13-second intro,” Swift explained. “And every time I’ve ever won an award at an award show, I’ve either been seated in either the 13th row or row M, which is the 13th letter.”

It’s fun to have lucky numbers that feel like mystical symbols of confirmation that things are going your way, and that’s part of why so many people connect with angel numbers so deeply. But in the long-standing practice of numerology, it’s actually your life path number that’s the most important numerical force you can look to for guidance — and Swift’s life path number can shed a lot of light on her strengths, weaknesses, and soul’s purpose.

ANDRE DIAS NOBRE/AFP/Getty Images

What Is A Life Path Number?

Similar to a birth chart in astrology, there are many important figures in everyone’s unique numerology chart, but the life path number is arguably the most significant. This number represents the greatest aspirations, motivations, and objectives that follow someone throughout their life, so aligning with its meaning can help people find clarity on their path. They’re calculated by adding up the digits in a numerical birth date, and repeating the process until the sum of the digits comes out to a number 1-9. Swift was born on December 13, 1989, so adding together the digits that comprise her birth day, birth month, and birth year comes out to 2014 (1+2+1+3+1+9+8+9). And when you add those digits together (2+0+1+4), you wind up with 7, which is Taylor Swift’s life path number.

Let’s explore some of the qualities of a life path 7 and how its numerological qualities might manifest in Swift’s life.

Life Path 7: The Bridge Between Worlds

In numerology, the number 7 symbolizes the great quest for knowledge, and it’s dedicated to exploring scientific facts and spiritual mysteries alike. This energy serves as a bridge between the world of logic and the world of mysticism, and people born with a life path 7 tend to approach both sides of the spectrum with an equally open mind and a strong sense of curiosity. Life path 7s are both investigative and intuitive, seeking answers to life’s deepest questions and exploring the soul’s greatest mysteries — and they aren’t afraid to dig beneath the surface of things in hopes of getting closer to the truth.

ANDRE DIAS NOBRE/AFP/Getty Images

Life path 7 people like Swift tend to be quite intellectual and analytical, as they seek to understand the inner workings of the world. However, there’s a deeply spiritual element to the life path 7 person, too, as these introspective souls can apply their intuition and psychic sensibilities to help them on their journey toward finding truth and meaning in life. They appreciate hard facts just as much as they do a symbolic gesture, as they find the value in both.

How Taylor Embodies Life Path 7 Energy

Swift has built a bonafide empire around her music career, and she’s as much a shrewd businessperson as she is a prolific and expressive artist. This blend of pragmatism-meets-dreaminess is one of the most important signifiers for life path 7 people. Swift is inarguably grounded in the material realm of logic — she’s a self-made billionaire, after all — but as a creative, she also understands the power of life’s intangible magic.

As a life path 7, it’s important for Swift not to lose connection to life’s mystical mysteries and unexplained phenomena. Because ultimately, life path 7 people are on a dedicated quest to find the truth. While Swift may have cracked the code to worldly success, she must continue to seek spiritual truth and consciousness to fully satisfy her soul’s desires as a life path 7.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

There’s a deeply introspective energy that comes along with being a life path 7, and they generally desire lots of quality time alone. This kind of reflective solitude might be hard to come by for a star like Swift, who seems to be constantly booked with a rigorous international touring schedule, writing and recording sessions with her team, and plenty of social events with her lovers and friends. As a life path 7, it’s important for Swift to honor her need for spiritual exploration and continue giving herself time to work on things independently (or with her cat Olivia Benson by her side), as people born under this number tend to work best alone.