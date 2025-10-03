Music
Taylor Swift’s “Honey” Lyrics Redefine Pet Names
The new track is as sweet as its title suggests.
While The Tortured Poets Department explored the very beginnings of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship, The Life of a Showgirl finds the musician and her muse deep into life together — and few tracks capture their loved-up energy quite like “Honey.”
A Sweet Perspective
Swift’s “Honey” lyrics explain that she used to have bad associations with pet names such as “honey” and “sweetheart.” Like many women, she was accustomed to hearing them in passive-aggressive contexts — such as a woman in a bar telling her to “back off” or someone criticizing her outfit in a public bathroom.
“But you touch my face, redefine all of those blues when you say ‘Honey,’” Swift sings.
Of course, the song uses the simple idea of a pet name to convey more profound realizations about her relationship. The true meaning of “Honey” seems to be that Swift is heartened by her partner’s earnest love and respect for her, which hasn’t been a given in her past relationships. When others used to call her “lovely,” she sings, they were using it as filler to avoid specifically praising her. “But you say it like you’re in awe of me,” she gushes of her “forever-night stand.”
Taylor Swift’s “Honey” Lyrics
Read the full lyrics to Swift’s new song below.
You can call me honey if you want
Because I’m the one you want
When anyone called me sweetheart
It was passive aggressive at the bar
And the bitch was telling me to back off
‘Cause her man had looked at me wrong
If anyone called me honey
It was standing in the bathroom, white teeth
They were saying that skirt don’t fit me
And I cried the whole way home
But you touch my face
Redefine all of those blues
When you say
“Honey”
Summertime spritz, pink skies
You can call me honey if you want
Because I’m the one you want
Wintergreen kiss, all mine
You give it different meaning
‘Cause you mean it when you talk
Honey, I’m home, we can play house
We can bed down, pick me up
Who’s the baddest in the land, what’s the plan? (What’s the plan?)
You can be my forever-night stand, honey
When anyone called me sweetheart
It was passive aggressive at the bar
And the bitch was telling me to back off
‘Cause her man had looked at me wrong
If anyone called me honey
It was standing in the bathroom, white teeth
They were saying that skirt don’t fit me
And I cried the whole way home
But you touch my face
Redefine all of those blues
When you say
You can call me honey if you want
Because I’m the one you want (I’m the one you want)
You give it different meaning
‘Cause you mean it when you talk
Sweetie it’s yours, kicking in doors, take it to the floor
Give me more
Buy the paint in the color of your eyes (of your eyes)
And graffiti my whole damn life, honey
When anyone called me late night
He was screwing around with my mind
Asking “What are you wearing?” too high
To remember in the morning
And when anyone called me lovely
They were finding ways not to praise me
But you say it like you’re in awe of me
And you stay until the morning
Honey
When anyone called me sweetheart
It was passive aggressive in the bar
And the bitch was telling me to back off
‘Cause her man had looked at me wrong
If anyone called me honey
It was standing in the bathroom, white teeth
They were saying that skirt don’t fit me
And I cried the whole way home
But you can call me honey if you want