Travis Kelce Breaks Silence On His Engagement To Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce is a proud fiancé. On the Sept. 3 episode of his New Heights podcast with his brother Jason, the NFL player discussed his engagement to Taylor Swift for the first time. The couple made the announcement a week prior by sharing their engagement photos in a joint Instagram post, writing, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

Jason kicked off the episode by telling his brother, “We gotta talk about it,” to which Travis jokingly replied, “I don't think we do,” before Jason bragged about it anyway. “In case you missed the Instagram post heard ‘round the world, Travis and Taylor are engaged! Yay!” he yelled, leading Travis to share his gratitude and excitement.

"That's right, that's right,” he replied. “I appreciate everybody that reached out and sent something, and all the posts and all the excitement that's been going on. It's been really fun telling everybody who I'm going to be spending the rest of my life with.”

Travis went on to gush that he’s loved calling Swift his “fiancée” in the last week, especially at the Cincinnati Bearcats game he attended with the singer. “I felt that at the game, actually,” he said. "It was my first time introducing Taylor as my fiancée to a few of my teammates. So yeah, it was pretty cool... I still get giddy, exciting times.”

Travis’ Proposal Advice

Later in the episode, Travis went on to share his proposal advice, emphasizing that people must tailor their big moment to their own relationships rather than follow someone else’s methods. “Man, you've gotta know your gal or your significant other. You’ve gotta know them,” he said. “You can't let how somebody else does it make you feel like you need to do it that way.”

As seen in his engagement photos, Travis proposed to Swift in a flower-filled garden, which his dad later revealed was in the backyard of their Kansas City home. According to Page Six, the scene was being built as Swift was filming her New Heights episode, where she announced her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, and Travis popped the question soon after they wrapped.

Jason agreed with his brother, adding, “You can’t read about it in a Cosmopolitan magazine and expect they’re gonna know your person.” But Travis conceded that other proposals may provide inspiration. “It might get the creative juices going,” he said. “I would just say know your partner, know who you're doing it for, and do it for the right reasons, and everything else will be beautiful.”