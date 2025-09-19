Taylor Swift’s New Music Video Is Premiering In Movie Theaters

Taylor Swift isn’t just dominating record stores and your playlists with The Life of a Showgirl — she’s taking over movie theaters as well. On Sept. 19, the singer announced that she’ll be throwing an official Showgirl release party in theaters on the same day that her 12th studio album comes out, premiering her new music video for “The Fate of Ophelia” as well as special new footage.

“I hereby invite you to a *dazzling* soirée, The Official Release Party of a Showgirl: Oct 3 - Oct 5 only in cinemas!” Swift wrote on social media. “You’ll get to see the exclusive world premiere of the music video for my new single ‘The Fate of Ophelia’ along with never before seen behind-the-scenes footage of how we made it, cut by cut explanations of what inspired this music, and the brand new lyric videos from my new album The Life of a Showgirl.”

What’s The Vibe?

You can purchase tickets at releasepartyofashowgirl.com, Swift shared. As for theater attire, she encouraged people to turn up in their Swiftie best. “Looks like it’s time to brush off that Eras Tour outfit or orange cardigan,” she wrote, adding that “Dancing is optional but very much encouraged.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Taylor Swift Cinematic Universe

The Hollywood Reporter first teased the project, reporting that Swift would debut a mysterious film tied to Showgirl in theaters on the same weekend as her album release. At the time, the contents of said “theatrical event” were still unknown.

Of course, this isn’t Swift’s first foray into movies. She previously hit theaters with her Eras Tour concert film, which was released in October 2023 as the tour was still ongoing. It became the highest-grossing concert movie of all time, earning over $260 million globally and proving Swift’s box office draw.

Before that, Swift wrote and directed the short film for All Too Well and shared her plans to venture further into the scripted space. “I’d love to keep taking baby steps forward and I think that I’m at a place now where the next baby step is not a baby step. It would be committing to making a film,” she said at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2022. “I would love for the right opportunity to arise because I just absolutely adore telling stories this way. If it was the right thing, it would be such a privilege and an honor.”

Fans are still holding out hope for a documentary about the Eras Tour, but fortunately, it sounds like Swift’s Showgirl release party will provide plenty of behind-the-scenes intrigue to hold you over in the meantime.