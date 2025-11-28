Since releasing The Life of a Showgirl and announcing the Eras Tour docuseries in October, Taylor Swift has kept things low-key, refraining from posting on social media or appearing publicly, save for attending one of her fiancé Travis Kelce’s NFL games. However, the singer is always up to something, even when she’s seemingly quiet.

Swifties think that the singer will soon release a new music video for the next single from The Life of a Showgirl, after British outlet The Sun reported that she recently flew to the United Kingdom for a week to film a top-secret project, which fits the bill for another video.

Swift herself expressed interest in making more Showgirl music videos in an interview with Heart Radio, stating that she “has time to do stuff like that” now that the Eras Tour is over. However, The Sun is confused about what exactly that secret project is, publishing conflicting reports about Swift’s next video. Luckily, the fans are here to crack the code.

What Song Will She Release Next?

On Nov. 17, The Sun initially reported that Swift was flying across the pond to shoot a music video for “Elizabeth Taylor,” saying she wanted to pay homage to the late British actor by filming in her home country. Some fans thought this was correct, saying the outlet has previously been accurate when it comes to Swift’s videos, and one fan declared that the song “deserves to be a single.”

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

However, many Swifties speculate that her next single will actually be “Opalite,” which has become a clear fan-favorite, charting in the Top 5 of the Billboard Hot 100 since the album came out on Oct. 3.

A week later, the outlet reported more alleged details about Swift’s top-secret shoot, saying the video may feature cameos from Lewis Capaldi and Domhnall Gleeson, whom she met during her appearance on The Graham Norton Show. An “onlooker” reported that “extras in retro dress were spotted” on set, “along with festive props including Christmas trees, glitter cannons, and tinsel.”

Swift apparently filmed at a shopping center outside of London that “was decorated and dressed up to look Christmassy.” If these reports are accurate, Swift filmed a holiday-themed clip, which would lend itself well to “Opalite,” given how many fans think it could pass as a Christmas song.

It’s possible that Swift plans to film videos for both tracks at some point — after all, she has more time now. It’s just a matter of which one arrives first, and perhaps it’ll be tied to her Eras Tour docuseries that premieres on Dec. 12.