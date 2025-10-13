Taylor Swift Announces Eras Tour Docuseries & New Concert Film

Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl thrilled Swifties with record-breaking bops about love and career — but even through the excitement of its glittery rollout, fans suspected that another project might be on the way, too. And, well, they were right!

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Doc

On Oct. 13, Swift announced her long-awaited Eras Tour documentary, The End of an Era, a six-part series that promises an “intimate look” at the experience of carrying out the historic tour. Gracie Abrams, Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran, and Florence Welch are a few of the familiar faces you’ll spot along the way. You can also count on plenty of delightful behind-the-scenes moments — including, as seen in the trailer, a peek at Swift’s post-show routine of drawing a bath, ordering room service, and watching “tons of TV” before she can fall asleep.

“People like to talk about phenomenons, almost as if it was pieces falling into place. As if it just happened,” Swift says in the trailer. “The Eras Tour wasn’t when all the pieces fell into place. This tour was just when every single one of us who had done so much work, pushing inch by inch, to where we all clicked together. We have broken every single record you can break with this tour. The only thing left is to close the book.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

But Wait, There’s More...

In closing said book, Swift is also treating viewers to a new concert film, The Final Show, which follows the very last Eras Tour stop in Vancouver in December 2024. While you might have already watched Swift’s 2023 concert film — or maybe even attended an early concert IRL — The Final Show will feature the full Tortured Poets Department set.

That means you can rewatch Swift’s angry march to “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived,” or her playful dance to “So High School,” to your heart’s content.

Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As Swift wrote on Instagram of her double Eras announcement, “We wanted to remember every moment leading up to the culmination of the most important and intense chapter of our lives, so we allowed filmmakers to capture this tour and all the stories woven throughout it as it wound down. And to film the final show in its entirety.”

So, when (and where) can you tune in? Throw on your coziest Showgirl merch, because Swift’s latest project will stream on Disney+. The concert film and first two episodes of The End of an Era drop on Dec. 12, with additional episodes airing two per week after.