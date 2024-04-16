Taylor Swift Had The Funniest Reaction To James Kennedy’s “Cruel Summer” Remix

It’s not about the pasta — it’s about the remix. Taylor Swift was spotted listening to Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy’s DJ set at the Neon Carnival Coachella afterparty on April 13, and her hilarious reaction to his remix of her hit “Cruel Summer” is going viral.

As seen in a TikTok video, Swift was nodding and dancing along in her VIP seat to the original version of “Cruel Summer” while chatting with a friend. For the line, “it’s cool,” Kennedy added his own echoes and reverb to transition into his own clubby remix. Swift was seemingly confused by this decision, looking toward the camera with a blank stare before continuing her talk.

No matter what Swift thought, Kennedy was elated that she was dancing to his set at all. Reposting the clip to his Instagram Story, the DJ said he was “living for this.”

Taylor Swift reacting to James Kennedy’s “Cruel Summer” remix at the Neon Carnival afterparty. TikTok / Dolledupsocial

Party-goers also spotted Swift making out with her boyfriend Travis Kelce at the Neon Carnival. They had danced together at many Coachella sets earlier in the day, including shows from Ice Spice, Dom Dolla, and her collaborator Jack Antonoff’s band Bleachers.

Kennedy took credit for this, too, joking on his Instagram Story that one of his mashups was “setting the mood” for the couple’s PDA. “While I was playing @taylorswift x @killatrav were having a ball,” he wrote.

It turns out that Swift and Bravo stars had a lot of unexpected crossover at Coachella. Before going to the afterparty where Kennedy played, she posed with Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice at the festival while waiting for Ice Spice to hit the stage. Giudice’s husband, Louie Ruelas, posted their photo to Instagram, calling them “two absolute QUEENS.”

That said, it’s not clear whether Swift even knew who Giudice or Kennedy were. The singer has never professed to be a Bravo fan or even mentioned the network. But Kelce did appear on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in 2016, where he met Real Housewives of New York City alum Ramona Singer, so it’s always possible that the two secretly watch Bravo together.

Nonetheless, the Bravoverse is clearly full of Swifties, including Tom Sandoval’s assistant Ann, who was ecstatic about going to the Eras Tour on Pump Rules, and Cohen himself, who said it would be “amazing” to have Swift on his show.