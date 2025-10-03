Music
Taylor Swift’s “Ruin The Friendship” Lyrics Illustrate A Devastating Regret
The singer remembers a friend with a “miles-wide” smile in her Life of a Showgirl track.
When Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl tracklist was revealed, Swifties immediately began theorizing about the lineup’s titles — with much speculation surrounding the track, “Ruin the Friendship.” Would it recall a falling out with a high-profile pal, or perhaps serve as a playful ode to making the first move?
As it turns out, neither. The “Ruin the Friendship” lyrics explain Swift’s journey with loss and regret. The song’s warm, balmy sound belies its arrival as one of the most heartbreaking entries in her oeuvre.
Nostalgic Pangs
Swift constructs “Ruin the Friendship” around high school memories, like driving around Nashville and going to prom. Specifically, she reflects on moments with a friend who had a “miles-wide” smile, someone who could have been something more.
In hindsight, she wishes she had acted on her feelings even if they weren’t “convenient” or sensible at the time. “Would’ve been the best mistake,” she sings. “Should’ve kissed you anyway.”
While Swift has several songs that channel young love and crushes — from “Hey Stephen” to “You Belong with Me” — her latest applies a particularly mature, heart-wrenching twist to the topic. After leaving school, she sings in the bridge, “Abigail called me with the bad news. Goodbye, and we’ll never know why.”
Swift says she returned home “with so much left to say,” but could only tell her friend at his grave: “Should’ve kissed you anyway.” She concludes the song with advice for her listener, urging them to “ruin the friendship” rather than regret it and wonder “for all time.”
While the specific subject of “Ruin the Friendship” may not be clear, Swift has previously opened up about losing a friend. “Yesterday, I sang at the funeral of one of my best friends, and he was 21,” Swift said at the 2010 BMI Country Awards. “And I used to play my songs for him first. So I would like to thank Jeff Lang — and as always, all the creative minds in this room who inspire me every day.”
Taylor Swift’s “Ruin The Friendship” Lyrics
Read the full lyrics to Swift’s new song below.
Glistening grass from September rain
Gray overpass full of neon names
You drive 85
Gallatin Road and the lakeside beach
Watching the game from your brother’s Jeep
Your smile, miles wide
And it was not an invitation
Should’ve kissed you anyway
Should’ve kissed you anyway
And it was not convenient, no
But your girlfriend was away
Should’ve kissed you anyway
Shiny wood floors underneath my feet
Disco ball makes everything look cheap
Have fun, it’s prom
Wilted corsage dangles from my wrist
Over his shoulder, catch a glimpse
And see you looking at me
And it was not an invitation
But as the 50 Cent song played
Should’ve kissed you anyway
And it was not convenient
Would’ve been the best mistake
Should’ve kissed you anyway
Don’t make it awkward in second period
Might piss your ex off
Lately we’ve been good
Staying friends is safe
Doesn’t mean you should
Don’t make it awkward in second period
Might piss your ex off
Lately we’ve been good
Staying friends is safe
Doesn’t mean you should
When I left school I lost track of you
Abigail called me with the bad news
Goodbye, and we’ll never know why
It was not an invitation
But I flew home anyway
With so much left to say
It was not convenient, no
But I whispered at the grave
“Should’ve kissed you anyway”
And it was not an invitation
Should’ve kissed you anyway
Should’ve kissed you anyway
And it was not —
My advice is always ruin the friendship
Better that than regret it for all time
Should’ve kissed you anyway
And my advice is always answer the question
Better that than to ask it all your life
Should’ve kissed you anyway
Should’ve kissed you anyway