Taylor Swift Just Proved She’s A Sorcerer & Fans Are Obsessed

There is now more evidence that Taylor Swift’s witchcraft is working in ways that she couldn’t even imagine — and fans are totally fine with it. On Nov. 13, the singer posted a clip from one of her Eras Tour shows in Buenos Aires which proves she just might be a sorcerer, and Swifties are losing their minds.

In the fan video, captured at her Nov. 9 show, Swift is singing “Labyrinth” from her 2022 album Midnights on the piano as her second secret song of the night. At the end of the chorus, she sings, “I thought the plane was going down, how’d you turn it right around.”

At that precise moment, the camera goes up as a commercial airline jet soars above the stadium — then starts to go down, just as she described in the song. (Can you imagine the view of the Eras Tour stage from that plane?)

“Never beating the sorcery allegations,” Swift captioned the video, along with a plane landing emoji in between two star emojis.

How Did Swifties React?

Naturally, Swifties on X (formerly Twitter) went wild over Swift’s newfound sorcery skills in her X replies. “TAYLOR SWIFT WITCH CONFIRMED,” a Brazilian fan account joked, with one account remarking, “You somehow planned this,” and another quipping, “The plane was a paid actor.”

“When you masterminded a little too hard……” the Eras Tour Resell account replied, with another fan account joking, “and we’re never beating the cult allegations.”

One Swiftie immediately added the title to Swift’s resume: “singer songwriter director doctor sorcerer.”

Swift’s Witchy Tendencies

In the replies, one fan noted that Swift’s “Willow spell casting paid off.” Indeed, in her “willow” music video, she briefly observes a campfire witchcraft ritual, which was carried over to the Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift in 2023 TAS2023/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Swift’s performance of the evermore single begins with her chanting “Wait for the signal and I’ll meet you after dark” as if it were a dark spell. After the bridge, she and her dancers break out into a full-blown dance break reminiscent of an elaborate witchcraft ritual, complete with lanterns.

Of course, many fans replied to the plane video with GIFs from her performance, with one Swiftie calling it “taywitchcraft” and another declaring “summon the planes b¡tch!” as a nod to one of the Eras Tour chants that fans have crafted.