Swifties Think Taylor Swift Sent Travis Kelce A Message At Her Eras Tour Show

Taylor Swift is back on the Eras Tour for the first time since reportedly dating Travis Kelce. On Nov. 9, she launched her tour’s South American leg with the first of three shows in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and since the Kansas City Chiefs player is currently on Bye Week (football speak for a break), fans thought he might fly out to support Swift.

Despite rampant speculation, Kelce wasn’t in attendance at her first show back — but Swifties think she sent a coded message to her rumored boyfriend during the concert.

The “Secret Songs” May Be A Clue

As always, Swift had some surprises with her “secret songs” segment, during which she performs two tracks acoustically on the guitar and piano that aren’t already on her 45-song setlist.

The two secret songs — Red’s vault track, “The Very First Night,” and “Labyrinth” from Midnights — were ones she had never performed live before.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" on November 09, 2023 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Marcelo Endelli/TAS23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The second song particularly sent Swifties abuzz. The chorus for “Labyrinth” includes the lyric, “Oh no, I’m falling in love again.” While she wrote and released the song over a year before she was linked to Kelce, fans think Swift may have chosen to perform it as a sign of happiness in her new relationship.

In turn, Swifties shared their joy on X (formerly Twitter). “TRAVIS KELCE I ADORE YOU FOR THIS,” one fan wrote alongside a clip of Swift performing “Labyrinth.” Another Swiftie commented, “oh travis kelce the man that you are.” While another said, “MY GIRL IS SMITTEN WHAT HAVE YOU DONE TRAVIS KELCE.”

A fan even joked that Kelce was elated after “watching a grainy live stream listening to Taylor sing that she’s falling in love again,” using a GIF of him dancing on the football field.

Kelce Showed Support Elsewhere

Despite being on “bye week,” Kelce has not made the trek to Buenos Aires to see Swift on tour — yet. Instead, on Nov. 9, he supported his Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes at his fourth annual 15 and the Mahomies Foundation Gala, held in Kansas City.

Travis Kelce at the NFL match between Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs on November 5, 2023 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. Ralf Ibing - firo sportphoto/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

The foundation shared a video of Kelce at the event on Instagram, capturing the moment where his achievement of becoming the all-time leading receiver in Kansas City Chiefs history was recognized. “@killatrav in the building,” the clip was captioned. “Huge thanks for all your support.”

While he didn’t go to Swift’s first Argentinian show, he may still make an Eras Tour appearance. A source told PEOPLE that Kelce is still scheduled to head to Buenos Aires to see Swift at her shows this weekend while he’s on break.

His brother Jason even joked about the possibility on their podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce. “Got anything you’re looking forward to going to?” Jason asked.

“My skin’s getting real pale, so I gotta go somewhere sunny,” Travis said in response, joking that he may go “closer to the equator.” Needless to say, Swifties are on the lookout.