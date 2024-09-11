Taylor Swift Just Endorsed Kamala Harris For President

After the presidential debate on Sept. 10, Taylor Swift shared who’ll she be voting for in the November general election. In an Instagram post, she announced she’ll be casting a ballot for Vice President Kamala Harris.

To make her endorsement, the star shared a photo taken by duo Inez & Vinoodh, in which Swift poses with her cat Benjamin Button, a not-so-subtle nod to comments from Sen. JD Vance, the Republican nominee for vice president, disparaging “childless cat ladies.”

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election,” she wrote in her Instagram caption. “I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.”

Swift went on to give a special shoutout to Gov. Walz. “I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades,” she wrote.

For most of her career, Swift has kept politics close to the vest, but she changed course ahead of the 2018 midterm elections, for which she endorsed Democratic candidates for the U.S. Senate in her home state of Tennessee and slyly implied that she had voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

In 2020, Swift endorsed President Joe Biden and Harris, and even baked custom Biden and Harris cookies for that year’s vice presidential debate.

In her Sept. 10 Instagram post, she explained that she was alarmed by viral photos made with artificial intelligence that depicted her falsely endorsing Donald Trump for president in 2024, which he posted on his Truth Social account.

“It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation,” she wrote. “It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat information is with the truth.”

Swift concluded her note by encouraging fans to research the candidates in the upcoming election, and posted information about how first-time voters can register.

“I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice,” she wrote. “Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it’s much easier to vote early.”

She signed off with another jab at Vance: “With love and hope, Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady.”