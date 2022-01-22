Team GB’s Disco-Loving Figure Skating Duo Are Ready For The Winter Olympics

All eyes will be fixed on British figure skating champions Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson when the 2022 Winter Olympics return on Feb. 4. Representing Team GB, the skating duo will compete amongst international skating athletes in the competition in Beijing, and according to organisers, they “are a fan favourite team on the circuit” due to their fun programs, including some disco-inspired crowd-pleasers and a particularly popular spin on “Vogue”.

When they take to the Olympic stage, Fear and Gibson are preparing to dazzle to the tune of a Kiss medley for their rhythm dance and will also be performing their free dance to songs from The Lion King. They both “love to entertain,” they say.

Ahead of their Beijing debut, the ice dancers competed in the 2022 European Figure Skating Championships in Tallinn, Estonia, this January, where they finished in fifth place. It’s safe to say the Olympic hopefuls are looking to continue to stand out this February, telling Olympic organisers that there’s “so much more to accomplish.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Olympic athletes Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson.

Lilah Fear & Lewis Gibson’s Skating Career

The disco-loving ice dancers have both trained in the sport since they were kids, with Canadian-born Lilah Fear, 22, first taking to the ice at the tender age of 5. And it appears skating skills run in the family as Fear’s younger sister, Sasha Fear, who skates with George Waddell, is also a Team GB ice dancer.

Meanwhile, Gibson, 27, who is from Glasgow, said he became interested in ice skating after watching the first season of Dancing on Ice, with the “amazing Torvill and Dean.”

“I just thought it looked like fun,” he said, in an interview for the Team GB website.

Fear, who moved to the UK when she was 2, first met Gibson when she was just 16, when they trained in the same rink, and she describes their meeting as serendipitous: “It was very serendipitous as I was skating with a different partner in junior ice dance and we had split up.” Fear told Team GB, “Within two weeks of that partnership ending Lewis decided to switch from single skating to ice dance, so our federation suggested we try out... it just felt like the right fit.”

Together, the four-time British national champions have gone on to win two Grand Prix bronze medals and finished the 2021 World Championships in seventh place, and now both live in Canada where they train at the Ice Academy of Montreal.

Speaking to the Olympics website, they expressed their desire to continue to perform as a unit and shared their goals beyond Beijing 2022. “Looking past the Olympics, beyond February, we see at least four more years I think,” said. “It’s just a starting point for us.”

Lilah Fear & Lewis Gibson’s Instagram And TikTok

Not only do they dance together, but they also share an Instagram page under @lilahandlewis. On the page, they share their behind-the-scenes training videos, as well as their fancy performance day costumes. Their TikTok page, LilahandLewis, is a little shy compared, however, as it only features one video — lets hope for more stunning content when they glide their way to Beijing.

Elsewhere, the skaters do have their own social media pages. You can find Lilah Fear on Instagram under @thelilahjoshow, where she also promotes her own podcast, The Lilah Jo Show. According to the podcast bio, “She asks questions of the world’s most inspiring and accomplished individuals in order to provide role models for her generation and beyond.” You can find more amazing behind-the-scenes skating photos from Lewis Gibson’s Instagram page, @Lewisgibson4.

We can’t wait to see them take to the ice next month and dazzle us in their first Winter Olympics.