Here’s How To Watch Winter Olympics In The UK

The resounding success of the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics brought the nation together through a turbulent year of lockdowns. From gold-medal winner Tom Daley’s enthusiasm for all things crochet to Simone Biles stand on mental health in competitive sports, there were some truly unforgettable moments. And that team spirit is warming up for its return at the 2022 Winter Olympics, taking place from Feb. 2 to Feb. 20, 2022.

For the first time since they hosted the summer olympic games in 2008, the world is reuniting in Beijing for a jam packed schedule of competitive winter sports. So if you’re ready for the magnificent mastery of ice and snow as athletes compete in a range of daring sports - here’s how to watch in the UK.

Which UK Networks Are Showing The 2022 Winter Olympics?

Continuing on from the Summer Olympics, rights for coverage have been split across the BBC and Eurosport. For everyone with a TV licence, BBC One and BBC Two will be providing over 300 hours of live coverage of events over the course of the two weeks. Live coverage will run across BBC One and Two from 6am to 12pm, followed by highlights and replays throughout the rest of the day.

Per the BBC, a second livestream will be available through BBC iPlayer and Red button. And coverage will be led by a host of commentators including: Clare Balding, Jeanette Kwayke, Hazel Irvine and JJ Chalmers.

However, coverage by BBC has been limited as Discovery once more earned the majority share of UK broadcast rights. You will be able to watch the coverage through the Eurosport App or Discovery+. You can directly purchase a Eurosport online subscription for £6.99 per month or through Amazon Prime for an additional £7.99 per month. Alternatively, Eurosport may be already available through your TV Package deal with Sky (channel 410 or 864), Virgin or BT TV.

When Is The 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony?

The opening ceremony will be held at 11:30 a.m GMT on Feb. 4. It will be live streamed through the above platforms. It is important to note that despite the opening ceremony taking place on Feb. 4, the first event, Curling Mixed Doubles, will begin on Feb 2.

Where Can You Find The Timetable For The 2022 Winter Olympics?

A full list of sporting events can be found on the Winter Olympics site, alongside a detailed schedule with timings.