Ted Lasso Season 3 Could Be The Show’s Last

After a long wait, Ted Lasso is finally back onscreen. And while the AFC Richmond Bulldogs are still battling their way out of the Champions League, Apple TV+ has already given them the greenlight to keep kicking in Season 3. Who knows where Season 2 will leave the team, but here’s what we know so far about what’s to come.

The Ted Lasso Season 3 Premiere Date

An official premiere date has not yet been announced, but the first two seasons both dropped during the summer (the first in August, the second in July). You can reasonably expect Season 3 to arrive in summer 2022, barring any coronavirus delays.

The Ted Lasso Season 3 Cast

The exact plot lines still have to play out over the second season, but most of the team will likely be back in one way or another. While Season 1 saw them dealing with scheming from within, Season 2 widens the scope. We see Ted (Jason Sudeikis) wrestling with how to bring the team together and log some wins; Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) diving into the dating pool; Keeley (Juno Temple) and Roy (Brett Goldstein) figuring out the next stage of their relationship; and Sam (Toheeb Jimoh) finding his footing as a public figure.

Danny Rojas (Cristo Fernández) kicks a ball in Season 2 of Ted Lasso. via the Apple TV+ press site

Given that Season 2 finds a place for pretty much all the fan favorites, it’s likely that Nathan (Nick Mohammed), Danny (Cristo Fernández), Leslie (Jeremy Swift), and Jamie (Phil Dunster) will be back for Season 3 as well.

Sarah Niles, who plays the new sports therapist in Season 2, is one of the only freshly introduced characters. Right now, it’s uncertain if she’ll be a recurring figure or if her storyline will be resolved by the end of the season.

Will Season 3 Be the Last Season of Ted Lasso?

Sudeikis has repeatedly said that he envisioned the show with a three-season arc, and other members of the cast and crew have backed that up.

“We’ve always seen it as a three-season situation, and we still have a three-season story arc in mind,” co-creator and Coach Beard actor Brendan Hunt told Comicbook.com. “But the thing we weren’t prepared for when we were thinking three seasons was the degree to which people would take to the show. So perhaps that intention will be challenged a little bit, but that’s still where our head’s at right now.”

Sudeikis has mostly held firm, though he hasn’t entirely shut the door on the possibility of more seasons. "The story that's being told — that three-season arc — is one that I see, know, and understood,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “I'm glad that they are willing to pay for those three seasons. As far as what happens after that, who knows? I don't know."

On an episode of Fake Doctors, Real Friends, co-creator Bill Lawrence said that Ted Lasso is a three-season show, and started to say that after the third season he would “desperately try to get Mr. Sudeikis to do a —” before stopping and reframing.

“The only way I think a fourth season of Ted Lasso exists would be if Ted Lasso went and coached a soccer team that played about a block from Jason's house in real life, you know what I mean? He's got young kids.”