The cast and crew of Euphoria should be feeling very euphoric today. The 2022 Emmy Award nominations were announced on July 12, and the beloved HBO series landed its biggest total yet with an impressive 16 nods, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama for Sydney Sweeney, and Zendaya’s second nom for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama following her historic 2019 win. Sweeney was also recognized her turn in The White Lotus, while Zendaya recieved two noms for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics and an additional nod as a producer on Euphoria, making her the youngest producing nominee in Emmys history.

Overall, Succession racked up the most nominations with an astounding 25 nods, while Ted Lasso and The White Lotus trailed with 20 nominations apiece. Hacks and Only Murders In the Building followed with 17 nods each, but Murders star Selena Gomez was snubbed in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category. When it comes to networks, HBO and HBO Max dominated, scoring 140 nominations overall, aided by shows like Succession, Hacks, and Euphoria.

While down from last year, Netflix still garnered a respectable 105 nominations. The platform’s most successful show Squid Game made history, earning 14 nods and becoming the first foreign language show to be nominated for Outstanding Drama Series. Although the second part of Stranger Things Season 4 only premiered after the Emmys eligibility deadline, the Netflix sensation still scored an impressive 13 nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, even though the show’s stars like Sadie Sink didn’t receive any nods (snubbed!).

The 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET. The show will be televised live from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater with a live audience for the first time in three years, following 2020’s mostly virtual ceremony and 2021’s scaled-down show with a reduced number of attendees. The ceremony does not have a host yet, and while Chris Rock and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson have both reportedly been offered the gig, neither actor is expected to accept the job.

Watch the official 2022 Emmy nominations announcement below, or keep reading for the full list.

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do In the Shadows

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Donald Glover - Atlanta

Bill Hader - Barry

Nicholas Hoult - The Great

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudekis - Ted Lasso

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning - The Great

Issa Rae - Insecure

Jean Smart - Hacks

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan - Barry

Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso

Toheeb Jimoh - Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed - Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler - Barry

Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

Janelle James - Abbott Elementary

Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live

Sarah Niles - Ted Lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple - Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series

Jerrod Carmichael - Saturday Night Live

Bill Hader - Curb Your Enthusiasm

James Lance - Ted Lasso

Nathan Lane - Only Murders in the Building

Christopher McDonald - Hacks

Sam Richardson - Ted Lasso

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series

Jane Adams - Hacks

Harriet Sansom Harris - Hacks

Jane Lynch - Only Murders in the Building

Laurie Metcalf - Hacks

Kaitlin Olson - Hacks

Harriet Walter - Ted Lasso

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series

Hiro Murai - Atlanta

Bill Hader - Barry

Lucia Aniello - Hacks

Mary Lou Belli - The Ms. Pat Show

Cherien Dabis - Only Murders in the Building

Jamie Babbit - Only Murders in the Building

MJ Delaney - Ted Lasso

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Duffy Boudreau - Barry

Alec Berg & Bill Hader - Barry

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, & Jen Statsky - Hacks

Steve Martin & John Hoffman - Only Murders in the Building

Jane Becker - Ted Lasso

Sarah Naftalis - What We Do in the Shadows

Stefani Robinson - What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Jason Bateman - Ozark

Brian Cox - Succession

Lee Jung-jae - Squid Game

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

Adam Scott - Severance

Jeremy Strong - Succession

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Jodie Comer - Killing Eve

Laura Linney - Ozark

Melanie Lynskey - Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh - Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show

Zendaya - Euphoria

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Nicholas Braun - Succession

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin - Succession

Park Hae-soo - Squid Game

Matthew Macfadyen - Succession

John Turturro - Severance

Christopher Walken - Severance

Oh Yeong-su - Squid Game

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Patricia Arquette - Severance

Julia Garner - Ozark

Jung Ho-yeon - Squid Game

Christina Ricci - Yellowjackets

Rhea Seehorn - Better Caul Saul

J. Smith-Cameron - Succession

Sarah Snook - Succession

Sydney Sweeney - Euphoria

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series

Adrien Brody - Succession

James Cromwell - Succession

Colman Domingo - Euphoria

Arian Moayed - Succession

Tom Pelphrey - Ozark

Alexander Skarsgård - Succession

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series

Hope Davis - Succession

Marcia Gay Harden - The Morning Show

Martha Kelly - Euphoria

Sanaa Lathan - Succession

Harriet Walter - Succession

Lee You-mi - Squid Game

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series

Jason Bateman - Ozark

Ben Stiller - Severance

Hwang Dong-hyuk - Squid Game

Mark Mylod - Succession

Cathy Yan - Succession

Lorene Scafaria - Succession

Karyn Kusama - Yellowjackets

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series

Thomas Schnauz - Better Call Saul

Chris Mundy - Ozark

Dan Erickson - Severance

Hwang Dong-hyuk - Squid Game

Jesse Armstrong - Succession

Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, & Bart Nickerson - Yellowjackets

Ashley Lyle & Bart Nickerson - Yellowjackets

Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Outstanding Television Movie

Chip 'n'Dale: Rescue Rangers

Ray Donovan: The Movie

Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon

The Survivor

Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Colin Firth - The Staircase

Andrew Garfield - Under the Banner of Heaven

Oscar Isaac - Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton - Dopesick

Himesh Patel - Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan - Pam & Tommy

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Toni Collette - The Staircase

Julia Garner - Inventing Anna

Lily James - Pam & Tommy

Sarah Paulson - Impeachment: American Crime Story

Margaret Qualley - MAID

Amanda Seyfried - The Dropout

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Murray Bartlett - The White Lotus

Jake Lacy - The White Lotus

Will Poulter - Dopesick

Seth Rogen - Pam & Tommy

Peter Sarsgaard - Dopesick

Michael Stuhlbarg - Dopesick

Steve Zahn - The White Lotus

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Connie Britton - The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus

Alexandra Daddario - The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever - Dopesick

Natasha Rothwell - The White Lotus

Sydney Sweeney - The White Lotus

Mare Winningham - Dopesick

Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Danny Strong - Dopesick

Michael Showalter - The Dropout

Francesca Gregorini - The Dropout

John Wells - MAID

Hiro Murai - Station Eleven

Mike White - The White Lotus

Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Danny Strong - Dopesick

Elizabeth Meriwether - The Dropout

Sarah Burgess - Impeachment: American Crime Story

Molly Smith Metzler - MAID

Patrick Somerville - Station Eleven

Mike White - The White Lotus

Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, & Jonathan Van Ness - Queer Eye

Nicole Byer - Nailed It!

Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, & Kevin O'Leary - Shark Tank

Padma Lakshmi - Top Chef

Amy Poehler & Nick Offerman - Making It

RuPaul - RuPaul’s Drag Race

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home

Love Is Blind

Queer Eye

Shark Tank

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Below Deck Mediterranean

Cheer

Love On The Spectrum U.S.

RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked

Selling Sunset

Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrls

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama, Or Variety Series

Carpool Karaoke: The Series

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson

Late Night With Seth Meyers CORRECTIONS

The Randy Rainbow Show

Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out The News

Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

Anthony A. Anderson - Anacostia

Bill Burr - Immoral Compass

Brendan Gleeson - State of the Union

Tim Robinson - I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson

Ikechukwu Ufomadu - Words With Ike (Cake)

Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

Jacinte Blankenship - Intersection

Patricia Clarkson - State of the Union

Desi Lydic - Desi Lydic Foxsplains

Rhea Seehorn - Cooper's Bar

Sydnee Washington - Bridesman

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series

Between The Scenes

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Once Upon A Time In Late Night

RuPaul's Drag Race Whatcha Packin' With Michelle Visage

Saturday Night Live Presents: Stories From The Show

Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life And Diff'rent Strokes

The Oscars

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent

The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)