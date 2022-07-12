Celebrity
The 2022 Emmys Nominations List Is Full Of Surprise Nominees & Snubs
Zendaya received her second Emmy nomination for Euphoria, which earned an impressive 16 nods.
The cast and crew of Euphoria should be feeling very euphoric today. The 2022 Emmy Award nominations were announced on July 12, and the beloved HBO series landed its biggest total yet with an impressive 16 nods, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama for Sydney Sweeney, and Zendaya’s second nom for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama following her historic 2019 win. Sweeney was also recognized her turn in The White Lotus, while Zendaya recieved two noms for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics and an additional nod as a producer on Euphoria, making her the youngest producing nominee in Emmys history.
Overall, Succession racked up the most nominations with an astounding 25 nods, while Ted Lasso and The White Lotus trailed with 20 nominations apiece. Hacks and Only Murders In the Building followed with 17 nods each, but Murders star Selena Gomez was snubbed in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category. When it comes to networks, HBO and HBO Max dominated, scoring 140 nominations overall, aided by shows like Succession, Hacks, and Euphoria.
While down from last year, Netflix still garnered a respectable 105 nominations. The platform’s most successful show Squid Game made history, earning 14 nods and becoming the first foreign language show to be nominated for Outstanding Drama Series. Although the second part of Stranger Things Season 4 only premiered after the Emmys eligibility deadline, the Netflix sensation still scored an impressive 13 nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, even though the show’s stars like Sadie Sink didn’t receive any nods (snubbed!).
The 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET. The show will be televised live from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater with a live audience for the first time in three years, following 2020’s mostly virtual ceremony and 2021’s scaled-down show with a reduced number of attendees. The ceremony does not have a host yet, and while Chris Rock and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson have both reportedly been offered the gig, neither actor is expected to accept the job.
Watch the official 2022 Emmy nominations announcement below, or keep reading for the full list.
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Hacks
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
- What We Do In the Shadows
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
- Donald Glover - Atlanta
- Bill Hader - Barry
- Nicholas Hoult - The Great
- Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudekis - Ted Lasso
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
- Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
- Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant
- Elle Fanning - The Great
- Issa Rae - Insecure
- Jean Smart - Hacks
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
- Anthony Carrigan - Barry
- Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso
- Toheeb Jimoh - Ted Lasso
- Nick Mohammed - Ted Lasso
- Tony Shalhoub - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler - Barry
- Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
- Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
- Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
- Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live
- Sarah Niles - Ted Lasso
- Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary
- Juno Temple - Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series
- Jerrod Carmichael - Saturday Night Live
- Bill Hader - Curb Your Enthusiasm
- James Lance - Ted Lasso
- Nathan Lane - Only Murders in the Building
- Christopher McDonald - Hacks
- Sam Richardson - Ted Lasso
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series
- Jane Adams - Hacks
- Harriet Sansom Harris - Hacks
- Jane Lynch - Only Murders in the Building
- Laurie Metcalf - Hacks
- Kaitlin Olson - Hacks
- Harriet Walter - Ted Lasso
Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series
- Hiro Murai - Atlanta
- Bill Hader - Barry
- Lucia Aniello - Hacks
- Mary Lou Belli - The Ms. Pat Show
- Cherien Dabis - Only Murders in the Building
- Jamie Babbit - Only Murders in the Building
- MJ Delaney - Ted Lasso
Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series
- Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
- Duffy Boudreau - Barry
- Alec Berg & Bill Hader - Barry
- Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, & Jen Statsky - Hacks
- Steve Martin & John Hoffman - Only Murders in the Building
- Jane Becker - Ted Lasso
- Sarah Naftalis - What We Do in the Shadows
- Stefani Robinson - What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Drama Series
- Better Call Saul
- Euphoria
- Ozark
- Severance
- Squid Game
- Stranger Things
- Succession
- Yellowjackets
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series
- Jason Bateman - Ozark
- Brian Cox - Succession
- Lee Jung-jae - Squid Game
- Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott - Severance
- Jeremy Strong - Succession
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series
- Jodie Comer - Killing Eve
- Laura Linney - Ozark
- Melanie Lynskey - Yellowjackets
- Sandra Oh - Killing Eve
- Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show
- Zendaya - Euphoria
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
- Nicholas Braun - Succession
- Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin - Succession
- Park Hae-soo - Squid Game
- Matthew Macfadyen - Succession
- John Turturro - Severance
- Christopher Walken - Severance
- Oh Yeong-su - Squid Game
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
- Patricia Arquette - Severance
- Julia Garner - Ozark
- Jung Ho-yeon - Squid Game
- Christina Ricci - Yellowjackets
- Rhea Seehorn - Better Caul Saul
- J. Smith-Cameron - Succession
- Sarah Snook - Succession
- Sydney Sweeney - Euphoria
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series
- Adrien Brody - Succession
- James Cromwell - Succession
- Colman Domingo - Euphoria
- Arian Moayed - Succession
- Tom Pelphrey - Ozark
- Alexander Skarsgård - Succession
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series
- Hope Davis - Succession
- Marcia Gay Harden - The Morning Show
- Martha Kelly - Euphoria
- Sanaa Lathan - Succession
- Harriet Walter - Succession
- Lee You-mi - Squid Game
Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series
- Jason Bateman - Ozark
- Ben Stiller - Severance
- Hwang Dong-hyuk - Squid Game
- Mark Mylod - Succession
- Cathy Yan - Succession
- Lorene Scafaria - Succession
- Karyn Kusama - Yellowjackets
Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series
- Thomas Schnauz - Better Call Saul
- Chris Mundy - Ozark
- Dan Erickson - Severance
- Hwang Dong-hyuk - Squid Game
- Jesse Armstrong - Succession
- Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, & Bart Nickerson - Yellowjackets
- Ashley Lyle & Bart Nickerson - Yellowjackets
Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series
- Dopesick
- The Dropout
- Inventing Anna
- Pam & Tommy
- The White Lotus
Outstanding Television Movie
- Chip 'n'Dale: Rescue Rangers
- Ray Donovan: The Movie
- Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon
- The Survivor
- Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
- Colin Firth - The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield - Under the Banner of Heaven
- Oscar Isaac - Scenes from a Marriage
- Michael Keaton - Dopesick
- Himesh Patel - Station Eleven
- Sebastian Stan - Pam & Tommy
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
- Toni Collette - The Staircase
- Julia Garner - Inventing Anna
- Lily James - Pam & Tommy
- Sarah Paulson - Impeachment: American Crime Story
- Margaret Qualley - MAID
- Amanda Seyfried - The Dropout
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
- Murray Bartlett - The White Lotus
- Jake Lacy - The White Lotus
- Will Poulter - Dopesick
- Seth Rogen - Pam & Tommy
- Peter Sarsgaard - Dopesick
- Michael Stuhlbarg - Dopesick
- Steve Zahn - The White Lotus
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
- Connie Britton - The White Lotus
- Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus
- Alexandra Daddario - The White Lotus
- Kaitlyn Dever - Dopesick
- Natasha Rothwell - The White Lotus
- Sydney Sweeney - The White Lotus
- Mare Winningham - Dopesick
Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
- Danny Strong - Dopesick
- Michael Showalter - The Dropout
- Francesca Gregorini - The Dropout
- John Wells - MAID
- Hiro Murai - Station Eleven
- Mike White - The White Lotus
Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
- Danny Strong - Dopesick
- Elizabeth Meriwether - The Dropout
- Sarah Burgess - Impeachment: American Crime Story
- Molly Smith Metzler - MAID
- Patrick Somerville - Station Eleven
- Mike White - The White Lotus
Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program
- Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, & Jonathan Van Ness - Queer Eye
- Nicole Byer - Nailed It!
- Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, & Kevin O'Leary - Shark Tank
- Padma Lakshmi - Top Chef
- Amy Poehler & Nick Offerman - Making It
- RuPaul - RuPaul’s Drag Race
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
- Antiques Roadshow
- Fixer Upper: Welcome Home
- Love Is Blind
- Queer Eye
- Shark Tank
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
- Below Deck Mediterranean
- Cheer
- Love On The Spectrum U.S.
- RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked
- Selling Sunset
Outstanding Competition Program
- The Amazing Race
- Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrls
- Nailed It!
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Voice
Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama, Or Variety Series
- Carpool Karaoke: The Series
- I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson
- Late Night With Seth Meyers CORRECTIONS
- The Randy Rainbow Show
- Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out The News
Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series
- Anthony A. Anderson - Anacostia
- Bill Burr - Immoral Compass
- Brendan Gleeson - State of the Union
- Tim Robinson - I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson
- Ikechukwu Ufomadu - Words With Ike (Cake)
Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series
- Jacinte Blankenship - Intersection
- Patricia Clarkson - State of the Union
- Desi Lydic - Desi Lydic Foxsplains
- Rhea Seehorn - Cooper's Bar
- Sydnee Washington - Bridesman
Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series
- Between The Scenes
- Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Once Upon A Time In Late Night
- RuPaul's Drag Race Whatcha Packin' With Michelle Visage
- Saturday Night Live Presents: Stories From The Show
- Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- Late Night with Seth Meyers
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
- A Black Lady Sketch Show
- Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
- The 64th Annual Grammy Awards
- Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life And Diff'rent Strokes
- The Oscars
- The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent
- The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
- Adele: One Night Only
- Dave Chappelle: The Closer
- Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts
- Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special
- One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga