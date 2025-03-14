Two years after its third season ended on a seemingly conclusive note, Ted Lasso Season 4 is officially on the way.

Apple TV+ announced the new installment on March 14. Jason Sudeikis — who is back as star and executive producer — said in a statement, “As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to ‘look before we leap,’” Season 4 will see AFC Richmond “leap before they look, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be.”

So... where is that, exactly? Here’s everything to know about the new season of Ted Lasso.

A Hint About Ted Lasso’s Season 4 Release Timeline

Sudeikis opened up about the show’s return during an appearance on New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce, where he shared that the next installment is being written now.

While the Ted Lasson Season 4 premiere date hasn’t been announced, past seasons can give you an idea of a potential release timeline. For example, Season 3 filmed in 2022 and premiered the following spring. Depending on when the cast assembles for Season 4 (more on that later), the hit comedy series could theoretically return in 2026.

“It’s daunting, because we told the story we wanted to tell. But there’s more there,” Sudeikis told the Kelce brothers of returning to the world of Ted Lasso.

That “more” will involve at least one major change. In Season 4, the titular coach will be helming a women’s team, he shared on New Heights.

While it’s not technically a spin-off, the show’s star and co-creator has long hinted at his desire to explore new characters after the main storyline ended with closure. (Ted moved back to the United States, where he coaches his son’s soccer team.)

“I think that we’ve set the table for all sorts of folks to get to watch the further telling of these stories,” Sudeikis told Deadline in 2023, adding that “the fact that people want more, even if it’s a different avenue is lovely.”

Who’s Returning?

Ted Lasso centering a women’s team means there will be new players to meet, but according to Deadline, several stars from the show’s original run will reportedly return.

Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, and Jeremy Swift (who play Rebecca, Roy, and Leslie) were “locked in” several months ago, the outlet reports, while Juno Temple (Keeley) is currently “in negotiations” to join the upcoming season.